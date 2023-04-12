Optics Conference by eyebizz – The new industry event for opticians, orthoptists and ophthalmologists – Focus 2023: Myopia management

Munich, April 11: No topic is currently moving the optics industry more than myopia management. To detect, stop or slow down myopia in children and adolescents, there are many different researches, approaches and solutions.

The trade journal eyebizz is now organizing Germany’s first specialist event on myopia management on June 9th and 10th with the Optics Conference in the Dorint Kongresshotel Mannheim. At the industry event for opticians, ophthalmologists, orthoptists and optometrists, the who’s who of the industry will present their solutions: CooperVision, Hoya, EssilorLuxottica, MPG&E, Rodenstock, Oculus, Swisslens with Medmont, Visionix and Haag-Streit.

Two days full program in Mannheim

In addition to the trade fair, there is an extensive program on both days. On Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the partners are offering one-hour workshops in which they present current solutions and concepts. At the evening get-together, the participants can end the day together.

The second day of the conference starts at 9 a.m. with a curated program of top-class specialist lectures and discussions by well-known opticians, ophthalmologists and orthoptists. These speakers will be on stage, among others:

Prof. Dr. Hans Jürgen Grein

The professor at the Technical University of Lübeck in the field of medical optics and Head of Science at the Fielmann Academy Schloss Plön will clearly explain the risks of myopia for the eyes and the importance of myopia control.

Any of Alen

has been active in the industry for more than 20 years in the field of “children and vision”. The orthoptist heads the orthoptics department of a large ophthalmology practice in Hamburg, which has four colleagues specializing in children. In Mannheim, van Alen will make a plea for interprofessional collaboration in myopia management and at the same time explain how this can succeed.

dr Michael Bärtschi

is the owner and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eyeness AG, he has worked in research and consulting for many years, including for Johnson & Johnson, Tissot and CooperVision. At the Optics Conference, he will use various case studies to demonstrate the options available for caring for those affected.

You can always find further program items under www.optics-conference.de

eyebizz was able to win the renowned opti – the international trade fair for optics and design – as an event partner. “We, as organizers of opti, are proud to be the exclusive event partner of the first in-house Optics Conference in Germany. We congratulate eyebizz on their courage to advance topics and on their commitment to the entire industry! Active shaping of knowledge transfer and exchange in the central topic of myopia management advances ophthalmic optics,” says Cathleen Kabashi, head of opti.

Dagmar Schwall, eyebizz facility manager, emphasizes the high relevance of a central event on the subject of myopia management: “For the first time and as the only event, the Optics Conference by eyebizz offers a comprehensive overview with practical workshops, lectures, an exhibition and discussions about the solutions of the top innovators and the state of knowledge of research on the subject of myopia management. The opportunity for opticians and orthoptists to make themselves the point of contact for all parents and children in their area with myopia control is simply great.”

