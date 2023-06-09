Optimal care before and after the operation

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

The RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt is introducing a new concept for joint replacement at the endoRHÖN clinic: the EndoPro® path to rapid recovery. The aim is to get patients back on their feet as soon as possible after the insertion of an artificial joint and to achieve patient autonomy as quickly as possible.

“Investigations have shown that early mobilization after the operation (approx. four to six hours after the procedure) accelerates healing and the patient can leave the hospital more quickly and start rehabilitation,” says Prof. Dr. Andre Steinert, chief physician at the endoRhön clinic for joint replacement at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Bad Neustadt campus.

The concept accompanies the patient throughout the entire course of treatment. The clinic makes patient care as health-promoting as possible from the first contact to discharge. In a patient school, the patients learn about the medical background even before the operation and find out what they can contribute to recovery, e.g. B. How to properly use their walking aids. In addition, the patients get to know their treatment team and like-minded patients. “This reduces the patients’ fears of the procedure and hospital stay,” reports Steinert.

With the EndoPro® path to rapid recovery, the individual treatment steps are closely coordinated: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt admits well-informed and prepared patients only on the day of the operation. The implantation of the joint replacement is particularly gentle on the muscles and soft tissue. Selected anesthetic procedures and coordinated pain management make it possible to mobilize patients on the day of the operation. A targeted physiotherapeutic exercise program after the operation and the rapid transition to rehabilitation round off the concept.

The background to this new patient program is the scientifically recognized ERAS® concept (Enhanced Recovery after Surgery), which is already part of the standard surgical procedure in orthopedics in many European countries. The so-called “evidence-based treatment concepts” for a quick recovery have been proven by many studies and are based on the combination of clinical and organizational improvements: Standardized treatment steps in preparation, during the operation and in the inpatient follow-up treatment promote the healing process, so that the patient can return sooner becomes mobile and independent. This can lead to a shorter hospital stay, reduce the risk of complications and thus combines medical advances and health economic benefits.

The orthopedics department at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Bad Neustadt campus introduced the path to rapid recovery together with B. Braun and received the “EndoPro® – Path to rapid recovery” certificate for this. Clinics with this seal have gone through a structured project and adapted their processes according to the concept proven by scientific studies. After the introduction, the processes are regularly checked and optimized in the cross-functional team.

