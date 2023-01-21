Is there a “perfect” diet? I would say absolutely not. There are too many factors that can influence the real nutritional intake of a food: the quality of the raw material, the production, the conservation. But also the state of health of the person makes the difference, because, in the presence of dysbiosis or gastrointestinal alterations, even foods considered “healthy and nutritious” (on paper) can create digestive problems, such as, for example, raw vegetables, in itself, very healthy, because it is rich in indispensable and fundamental bioactives for the correct functioning of our cells, yet it can become “a poison”, if recommended to a person with a chronic inflammatory pathology of the colon.

Think of a juicy orange juice. If you don’t take it within a few minutes or even prepare it the night before, all its vitamin content will be lost, because vitamins are very delicate and sensitive to light and heat. And what about the extra virgin olive oil extracted using the industrial method. Are you convinced that it still contains essential nutrients after undergoing the various stages of processing? It is undeniable: the nutritional value of foods decreases the more they are refined, processed, cooked at high temperatures and toxic substances are added.

But it can also vary according to the method of cooking, preservation and, you won’t believe it, even according to our state of mind. So what can we do to feed ourselves better? Fortunately there is an “optimal” diet ad personam (the one I recommend in my nutrigenomic food plans). That is to say designed and organized taking into account all the major factors that characterize that precise person: the genetic structure, the biochemical individuality, the lifestyle and eating habits, the environment in which he lives, the relational skills, the life psycho-emotional, but above all the health of his gastrointestinal system and his digestive capacity.

And yes, because you’ll agree with me that if the mechanism that allows food to enter our body doesn’t work well, even the healthiest food in the world won’t have the nutritional effect attributed to it. And then there’s the issue of timing: the same food, eaten on Monday at 12, will have a very different impact on the digestive system if eaten on Thursday at 8. Same food. Different result. What has changed? All.

Many things happened between Monday lunch and Thursday dinner: endogenous factors that altered the metabolism; exogenous factors that have stressed the psyche, forcing it to discharge emotions that have resulted in inflammatory hormones or cytokines; pathogens that have managed to breach our defense system; food toxins etc.

Same food, different psychophysical conditions and the digestive result could be very different. Many people point out to me that particular combinations of foods have uncomfortable effects on them. And yes, even the combination of foods can affect their digestion. The main culprits are the combinations of proteins and carbohydrates. First, they are digested differently.

The digestion of carbohydrates begins in the mouth, thanks to the presence in saliva of amylase, the digestive enzyme responsible for their first digestion. Once chewed and ingested, food enters the acidic environment of the stomach and amylase stops its digestive action. When the carbohydrate-rich food then passes from the stomach to the more alkaline environment of the small intestine, then a new wave of amylase returns, this time secreted by the pancreas, which completes the digestion of the carbohydrates. Instead, the digestion of proteins begins in the stomach: they must be split into small groups of amino acids, called peptides, and for this to happen, the gastric acid environment is needed.

It is in fact in the stomach that the maximum concentrations of hydrochloric acid are contained, necessary to activate pepsin, the enzyme that digests proteins. When the peptides leave the stomach and meet peptidases, other enzymes secreted by the pancreas, they separate them into simple amino acids, making them ready to be assimilated. Carbohydrates and proteins are digested differently, both in terms of timing and enzymatic structures.

There are no foods that contain only carbohydrates or proteins, so the best thing is to try to separate and avoid combinations between foods with a high concentration of proteins and foods with a high concentration of starches.

In particular conditions (for example in the presence of symptoms of digestive difficulty, such as acidity, reflux, belching, nausea, heaviness, etc.) a meal containing both macronutrients can be more difficult to digest.

This does not mean that it is not right to combine them in the same meal, but some precautions must be taken, especially if you suffer from a lack of digestive enzymes, a food intolerance, an intestinal infection from candida or other harmful bacteria.

High protein foods such as meat, fish, cheese and eggs require large quantities of gastric juices and remain in the stomach for up to three hours to be digested, therefore it is advisable to avoid combining them with refined carbohydrates (pasta, bread) or quick release (sweets) and with fermenting foods (fruit). If you regularly suffer from bloating, gas and flatulence it is likely that you have intestinal dysbiosis in the colon. Dysbiosis is a pathological condition, in which pathogenic and opportunistic bacteria proliferate in the intestine, to the detriment of beneficial microorganisms, while the toxic metabolites, which originate from this, pour into the blood and from here they alter the organic functionality and metabolic rate of our body, also compromising our digestive function.

Unfortunately, foods that are not adequately broken down into their basic nutrients are more likely to undergo fermentation or putrefaction. Well, you won’t believe it, but even fruit that is rightfully included in the list of beneficial foods for our cells can become indigestible or create fermentation phenomena.

Fruit contains simple sugars which are considered the best fuel to give us immediate energy. That’s why they require minimal and fast digestion, thanks to the action of enzymes and hormones capable of metabolizing simple carbohydrates. If fruit is eaten together with a steak (ie proteins) it will find itself in a warm and hyper acidic environment in the stomach where it will tend to ferment rapidly, making digestion more difficult.

Fruit takes only about 30 minutes to pass from your stomach to your intestines, while protein takes two to three hours, but give the steak priority and the fruit will ferment in your belly. That’s why it’s best to take it as a snack on an empty stomach or thirty minutes before a meal or at least two hours after a meal.

Instead, there are fruits that do not ferment quickly such as bananas, apples and coconut that can be combined with foods rich in complex carbohydrates such as oats and millet. So green light for an oat porridge with the addition of small pieces of apple or a bruschetta of wholemeal rye bread with ghee and banana cubes.

Also excellent is the combination of complex carbohydrates such as basmati rice or teff pasta with the proteins of legumes, such as lentils or with dried fruit and oilseeds. Then there is the whole discussion related to the acidity and alkalinity of foods.

The acid-alkaline balance of the blood is influenced by several factors. When our body metabolizes food, it produces acids that are neutralized by alkaline salts: calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium carbonates.

Digestive balance is therefore also linked to the intake of these mineral salts and the type of foods that contain them. The foods rich in these alkaline mineral salts are most fruits, vegetables and legumes, with the exception of lima beans and broad beans, asparagus, olives, mustard and watercress.

Conversely, foods that contain large amounts of sulfur, chlorine, phosphorus, and nitrogen, such as most animal products, tend to promote acid production. Some cereals such as oatmeal and tapioca, corn and wheat, especially if refined, are also acidifiers. Among the most acidifying foods are industrially produced desserts.

Our gastrointestinal system is not prepared to digest this type of refined and synthetic sugars. Very few natural foods contain quick-release sugars in as high a concentration as modern foods.

Our bodies are unsuited to these surges of quick-release sugars that raise acidity, blood sugar, and blood sugar-regulating hormones, as well as feed harmful bacteria in your gut.

By now it is known that a higher blood acidity predisposes more easily to the disease. The person with excess acidity (the classic “acid person”) is touchy, exhausted, grumpy, suffers from insomnia, headaches, pain and gastric acidity, always has one and is pessimistic and intolerant.

Instead, the person with the right acid-base balance is a balanced, strong, aware and serene person. He eats properly, respects himself and others. He treats himself to “health breaks”, perhaps by practicing deep breathing, a type of controlled breathing and slow, which promotes alkalization and digestion, useful for relieving agitation, anxiety and stress, and therefore for rebalancing psychophysical well-being.

The message I want to send you is that “eating well” is not an abstract concept and cannot be reduced to a trend of the moment or a trivial list of “good” and “bad” foods, but it is a lifestyle!