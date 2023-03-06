Sleeping can be so easy, but for some it is extremely difficult. In Germany alone, millions of people are affected by sleep disorders. You either have trouble falling asleep or not at all, or you wake up in the middle of the night and cannot rest. Even if everyone sleeps badly from time to time, those who suffer from it all the time find it difficult to cope with everyday life and are also more susceptible to health problems.

Long-term study from the USA with over 170,000 people

Harvard researchers have now found out exactly how bad sleep affects health and longevity. In one study, the team analyzed data from 172,321 people (54 percent female, average age 50 years) who took part in the US National Health Interview Survey between 2013 and 2018. It is conducted annually by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assess the health of the population. It also includes questions about sleep patterns.

Lower risk of illness through good sleep

Using the data, the researchers were able to determine that about eight percent of the deaths that occurred over the 4.3-year follow-up period, regardless of the cause of death, were related to poor sleep habits. The researchers were also able to see a connection with regard to diseases. So had people who sleep well

a

21 percent lower risk

of cardiovascular diseases

and

a 40 percent lower risk

and cancer

to die.

Good sleep increases life expectancy in both men and women

In terms of gender, the researchers found that

Women

who sleep well versus those who sleep poorly

one around

2.4 years longer life expectancy

g had

At

men

life expectancy was even over

However, the researchers were not able to answer why men with the same good quality of sleep had a twice as long increase in lifespan.

The sleep formula: Five factors for good sleep quality

However, the researchers were able to define exactly what constitutes good sleep quality. Accordingly, there are five factors involved:

an ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours per night Difficulty falling asleep no more than twice a week Insomnia at most twice a week No taking sleeping pills Feeling rested after sleeping at least five days a week.

Study participants who met all five criteria had good sleep quality. “I think these results underscore that just getting enough hours of sleep isn’t enough. You really need to have a restful night’s sleep and not have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep,” said Frank Qian, one of the study’s authors

press release

. “If people have all of these ideal sleep patterns, they will be more likely to live longer,” the researcher continues.

Sleep disorders can have many causes

The causes of insomnia are diverse, in addition to physical causes, the psyche also plays a major role. So can among other things

Care for

Stress

Alcohol

drugs

Pains

medication

Schlafanpnoe

severely disturb sleep.

Anyone who suffers from sleep problems regularly and for a long time should therefore consult a doctor. A blood analysis can be used to determine whether a physical illness is the cause. For example, kidney disease, thyroid disease, and heart disease can also disrupt sleep. Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders also have a negative effect on sleep.