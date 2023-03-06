Sleeping can be so easy, but for some it is extremely difficult. In Germany alone, millions of people are affected by sleep disorders. You either have trouble falling asleep or not at all, or you wake up in the middle of the night and cannot rest. Even if everyone sleeps badly from time to time, those who suffer from it all the time find it difficult to cope with everyday life and are also more susceptible to health problems.
Long-term study from the USA with over 170,000 people
Harvard researchers have now found out exactly how bad sleep affects health and longevity. In one study, the team analyzed data from 172,321 people (54 percent female, average age 50 years) who took part in the US National Health Interview Survey between 2013 and 2018. It is conducted annually by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assess the health of the population. It also includes questions about sleep patterns.
Lower risk of illness through good sleep
Using the data, the researchers were able to determine that about eight percent of the deaths that occurred over the 4.3-year follow-up period, regardless of the cause of death, were related to poor sleep habits. The researchers were also able to see a connection with regard to diseases. So had people who sleep well
-
a
21 percent lower risk
of cardiovascular diseases
-
and
a 40 percent lower risk
and cancer
to die.
Good sleep increases life expectancy in both men and women
In terms of gender, the researchers found that
Women
who sleep well versus those who sleep poorly
-
one around
2.4 years longer life expectancy
g had
At
men
life expectancy was even over
However, the researchers were not able to answer why men with the same good quality of sleep had a twice as long increase in lifespan.
The sleep formula: Five factors for good sleep quality
However, the researchers were able to define exactly what constitutes good sleep quality. Accordingly, there are five factors involved:
- an ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours per night
- Difficulty falling asleep no more than twice a week
- Insomnia at most twice a week
- No taking sleeping pills
- Feeling rested after sleeping at least five days a week.
Study participants who met all five criteria had good sleep quality. “I think these results underscore that just getting enough hours of sleep isn’t enough. You really need to have a restful night’s sleep and not have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep,” said Frank Qian, one of the study’s authors
press release
. “If people have all of these ideal sleep patterns, they will be more likely to live longer,” the researcher continues.
Sleep disorders can have many causes
The causes of insomnia are diverse, in addition to physical causes, the psyche also plays a major role. So can among other things
- Care for
- Stress
- Alcohol
- drugs
- Pains
- medication
- Schlafanpnoe
severely disturb sleep.
Anyone who suffers from sleep problems regularly and for a long time should therefore consult a doctor. A blood analysis can be used to determine whether a physical illness is the cause. For example, kidney disease, thyroid disease, and heart disease can also disrupt sleep. Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders also have a negative effect on sleep.
Healthy sleep hygiene is important for those affected
Regardless of the causes, those affected can significantly improve their chances of getting a good night’s sleep with good sleep hygiene. This includes the following points:
- no heavy meals before bedtime
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeinated beverages four to six hours before bedtime
- Bedroom should be quiet, dark and not too warm
- Learn and apply relaxation techniques such as autogenic training, meditation or breathing exercises
- light physical activities such as yoga and evening walks before bed
- only go to sleep when you are tired
Some home remedies can also promote healthy sleep, such as
- a glass of warm milk before bed
- warm shower or bath before bed or
- essential oils such as chamomile and lavender.
Sleeping pills can help, but they don’t fix the cause
Those affected should only use sleeping pills after consulting their doctor. Prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines and Z-substances can improve sleep quality, but they have many side effects and can create addiction within a few weeks. According to the portal ”
gesundheitsinformationen.de
“, which is operated by the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG), up to 1.5 million people in Germany are dependent on these substances.
Over-the-counter remedies such as valerian, hops or products containing melatonin can help with sleep problems – but there is no scientific evidence of their effectiveness. No matter which means those affected choose, they cannot eliminate the cause of the sleep disorder. If, according to medical clarification, there is no physical cause for the sleep problems, those affected should seek psychotherapeutic advice. Behavioral therapy, for example, can help to change the way you think and behave that affects your sleep patterns, so you can sleep better again.