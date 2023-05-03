Optimize to the point of insanity? Ethics in sports medicine

38th Annual Congress of the Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine

Overload, injuries, accidents – almost every athlete gets it at some point. While small trifles pass quickly, sports medicine is in the starting blocks for the bigger things. Therapies and surgical methods are becoming more and more modern and promising. However, the physicians also ask themselves what is ethically justifiable and what is not? What “promises” or recommendations should a doctor make to his patient and when should he advise against it? Dr. Philippe Tscholl, specialist in orthopedic surgery, traumatology and sports medicine at the University Hospital of Geneva, expert on the GOTS, at the 38th annual congress in Luxembourg.

It is about surgical and non-surgical ethics. How far can the surgery go so that a footballer can still play? What use is it to him if he later needs a hip prosthesis in his 30s that may have to be replaced before the age of 50? This can lead to a significant reduction in quality of life.

“We have to educate patients realistically,” demands Tscholl. After cruciate ligament tears, for example, at most 75 percent manage to get back to the same level in their sport. The use of artificial joints at the age of 30 or 40 just to be able to continue playing tennis must also be rejected. And playing with chronic pain or inflammation can also have a big impact on “life after”. This must be made clear to those affected. But athletes are often under pressure: contracts, sponsors, consultants have an indirect influence.

In recreational sports, many things take their toll. When a teenager tears the cruciate ligament for the second time at the age of 18, it’s not just about the possibilities of what the surgical technique can do. It’s about the fact that there is a very high probability that he will no longer be able to do his sport at the age of 30 due to signs of wear and tear on his joint. Here, sports physicians must also talk about other objectives or recommend changing the type of sport. Tscholl: “The dream didn’t burst when I, as a doctor, told the athlete, but beforehand – at the moment when he injured himself.” You always have to keep that in mind, says the doctor.

But not only the surgical enabling of performance must be questioned, but also the intake of medication, infusions, vitamins, substances. “Some athletes have certain forms of optimization that are highly questionable and that doctors need to address with their expertise – in the interest of health.”

The trinational (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is the largest European association of sports orthopedists and sports traumatologists. She is the first point of contact for the care of sports injuries and guarantees quality in sports trauma care. Her goal is to improve the understanding of sporting stress and injuries in order to maintain musculoskeletal function and quality of life. To this end, the GOTS promotes training and further education, research and international exchange among doctors working in sports orthopedics and sports traumatology and professional groups in related fields.

