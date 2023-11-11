Optimizing Physical Activity: The Best Age to Practice and How to Start at Any Age

Physical activity: here’s the best age to practice it and when you can start doing it, find out all the details.

It is now known that physical activity is essential for our health, those who practice physical activity, in addition to having a more toned and slimmer body, are also likely to feel better from a psychophysical point of view. Moving and practicing regular activity is also good for our mind, it is in fact able to relieve us and eliminate stress.

It has been found to help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and loneliness, improve sleep and help you smoke less or quit, reduce blood pressure and promotes blood sugar control. This is also useful for counteracting the appearance of neurological and neoplastic pathologies. It strengthens the muscular and skeletal system and therefore reduces the risk of falls in the elderly population. Doing regular physical activity can improve your quality of life.

Physical activity, discover all the benefits, here is the best age to practice it

The sedentary lifestyle is associated with most pathologies, our body must move and needs to unload. Even if there are many commitments, we should always be able to find time to practice, it is also a method to self-control and be more disciplined.

Physical activity is recommended for everyone, children, adolescents, adults and even the elderly, clearly the intensity can change depending on your condition. Practicing physical activity is also recommended for disabled people and pregnant women, both after giving birth to get back into shape, but also for the duration of the condition. Adopting an active lifestyle is a form of prevention and you have a better chance of reaching a long-lived age.

Training is good at any age, it promotes athletic and muscular development, especially if well structured. When training is balanced, we will build a solid structure, after the age of 40 we work on maintaining and maintaining bone and muscle density, also in relation to the physiological hormonal decline. After the age of 50, continuing the activity guarantees us an energetic and still active body greatly increasing your chances of remaining self-sufficient for as long as possible.

There are various types of training that can be practiced over the age of fifty, even for those who want to get involved and haven’t trained for a long time it is still possible to start again. On Instagram @lauradiana000 has published the ageless senior wellness training formula, the program is designed specifically for people over 50 who want to get involved or start training again even if they haven’t done so for many years.

Share this: Facebook

X

