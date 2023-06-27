Optimum protection for pharmacies in the event of damage

Pharmacy insurance should have far-reaching strengths instead of being subject to the usual weaknesses

In the event of damage, pharmacy owners want to ensure that they are optimally protected. Choosing the right insurance plays a crucial role in minimizing financial risks and ensuring smooth operations. It is important to avoid overlaps between different insurance policies in order to avoid unnecessary costs and ensure comprehensive protection. We will show you what is important when it comes to pharmacy insurance without weak points and how you can optimally protect your pharmacy in the event of damage.

An essential feature of a pharmacy insurance without weak points is the assumption of all services of the previous insurer. When changing insurance provider or adjusting coverage, it is important that existing benefits are seamlessly transferred to avoid potential gaps in coverage and maintain confidence in coverage.

In addition, all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage should also be considered to be insured. Advanced pharmacy insurance thus takes into account all relevant coverage options at the time the damage occurs and offers comprehensive protection. Future, premium-free improvements in insurance coverage should automatically also apply to the existing contract to ensure that the pharmacy benefits from possible further developments without incurring additional costs.

Another important aspect is the safeguarding of all retaxations. Since reimbursements can have a significant financial impact on pharmacies, it is important that the insurance company recognizes this as a claim and compensates accordingly.

The insurance should also cover the spoilage of goods in pharmacy refrigerators without restrictions. Drugs that require special temperature controls are often stored in pharmacies. Failure of the cooling system can cause significant damage. Therefore, a no-failure pharmacy insurance policy should ensure that the financial loss due to spoilage is fully covered in such cases.

Last but not least, the “pharmaceutical clause” should not be missing from the insurance. This clause enables pharmacists to enjoy protection outside of the statutory liability provisions, especially in the case of advisory activities. A pharmacy insurance without weak points should therefore contain this clause in order to protect the pharmacist in all relevant areas.

Last but not least, high coverage amounts for liability and property are of great importance. Pharmacies have a significant responsibility for patient health and safety. Appropriate insurance coverage with high coverage is essential to cover possible financial burdens and to ensure the smooth operation of the pharmacy.

A pharmacy insurance without weak points should therefore have far-reaching strengths instead of being subject to the usual weak points. In order to provide your pharmacy with the best possible protection in the event of damage, we recommend that you regularly check your existing insurance cover and adjust it if necessary. Individual needs, specific risks and current market developments should be taken into account. Professional advice from an insurance advisor or subject matter expert can help you ensure that the insurance cover meets all requirements and protects your pharmacy comprehensively.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

