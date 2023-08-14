option up to 20% in the health technology company – breaking latest news

Royal Philips, a world leader in healthcare technology, and Exor — the Dutch financial holding company controlled by the Agnelli family — announce that they have reached an agreement whereby Exor has acquired a 15% stake in Philips. The news is communicated in a joint note from the two companies. In Amsterdam, Philips rose by +4%, Exor dropped by 0.5%.

Philips: diagnostics and ultrasound

Exor’s investment at current values ​​is 2.6 billion euros. In the first six months of the year, the Dutch group recorded revenues of 8.636 billion (8.095 a year ago) with an adjusted operating margin of 812 million (from 459 million) equal to more than 9% of sales. The group – which has a business focused on Diagnostics and ultrasounds, `Connected Care´ and consumer products for personal care – expects growth of approximately 5% in revenues (in 2022 they amounted to 17.8 billion) with a margin gross close to double digits. At the same time, Exor, which intends to support the group’s development strategies, has signed an agreement with the company to be a long-term minority investor and to propose its own representative on the supervisory board.

Exor: still 2 billion to invest

With its entry into Philips, Exor brings its first investment in the healthcare sector to approximately 4 billion, after the transactions made on Institut Mérieux and Lifenet, confirming its interest in groups undergoing transformation of their core businesses. Based on the estimates on cash generation to 2024 made by management last autumn, Exor maintains an investment capacity, without recourse to debt, of over 2 billion downstream of the Philips deal. According to Equita Sim, the stake in the Dutch group should represent 8% of Exor’s net asset value and the holding’s net financial position should go from 1.3 billion in net cash to around 1.3 billion in debt. According to Intermonte, however, there should be a net debt of 1.68 billion. The discount on the Nav at which the Exor stock trades is currently close to 44%&, according to the same SIM.

Long term minority investor

Exor’s investment in Philips, which fully supports the company’s top management and strategy as well as its ability to create value, requires Exor to appoint a member of the supervisory board of Philips. The agreement between the parties provides for the commitment of Exor to be a long-term minority investor, with the right to propose a member of the supervisory board, in addition to several usual conditions. Although Exor does not intend to purchase additional Philips shares in the near term, the agreement provides that over time it may – at its discretion – increase its stake up to the maximum limit of 20% of the outstanding ordinary capital of Philips.

Philips management evaluations

Exor’s investment in Philips will not have any dilutive effect and was achieved through the purchase of shares on the market, as well as through an agreement with an important financial institution. Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s investment, its long-term perspective and growing focus on health and technology fit well with our strategy and significant value creation potential. . With our market leadership positions and people-focused innovation capabilities, Philips is well positioned to deliver on our mission to improve people’s health and well-being, while creating value for all stakeholders.” Feike Sijbesma, chairman of the supervisory board of Royal Philips, added: “We welcome Exor as a long-term investor in Philips. It boasts a successful track record and a clear growth and development strategy in the health and technology sectors. Exor’s significant investment underscores its confidence in Philips’ transformation into a specialist healthcare technology company, as well as its potential for growth and value.”

The comment of the Exor summit

John Elkann, CEO of Exor, underlined that: “The path of change undertaken by Philips in recent years has created a company that combines health and technology, two sectors in which we are engaged. Our discussions confirmed the strong and positive alignment between our long-term approach to support the development of our companies and the ambitious plans of Philips under the chairmanship of Feike Sijbesma and the executive team led by Roy Jakobs”.

