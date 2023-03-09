It may seem incredible, but the first electric toothbrush from Braun (now Oral-B) dates back to 1963 and is sixty years old. It was one of the very first examples: the idea of ​​an electric device for dental hygiene was born right at the beginning of the sixties and Braun’s, in addition to having the hyper-modern design, typical of the German company, already had a rechargeable battery, albeit in the technology of the time, nickel-cadmium, now supplanted by lithium ions.

Sixty years behind it and certainly, especially with current models, a quality of oral hygiene clearly superior to that obtainable with manual teeth cleaning. Yet in Italy the penetration of the electric toothbrush is between 20 and 25%, with comparisons, for example, with the Netherlands or the nations of Northern Europe that are quite embarrassing, given that they are more or less double our percentages .

Oral-b’s initiative to redefine the oral care experience for the disabled

Oral-B, on the occasion of this “birthday” of the first toothbrush model, has decided to rethink and extend its role in the world of oral hygiene. He could have done this by designing new communication strategies to finally push adoption among ordinary users, the numerically more relevant ones, to adequate levels; he could have planned sweeping advertising investments, as is the habit of large-scale consumer companies such as Procter & Gamble, which controls the brand. Instead, the choice was different, more long-term, more structured and certainly with a greater positive impact on the social contribution that Oral-B intends to make to the entire community of all its stakeholders. The project is called “The Big Rethink” and it is in fact one rthe planning of the role of Oral-B in the panorama of oral hygiene aimed above all at the principles of inclusion and the disabled community, visible and non-visible.

Oral-B’s “big rethink” stems from research that the company commissioned at a European level to determine the extent of the broader phenomenon of disability and its relationship to oral hygiene. The approach was broad, referring to the most evident disabilities, such as motor or sensory ones, passing through psychic and emotional ones, up to those linked to minor disorders capable, however, of influencing the ability. Well, the results that have emerged have astounded: iIn Europe, there are over 150 million disabled people for various reasons, visible and non-visible, and of these, one third suffer from gum disease.

Not only that: 23% of European disabled people – according to the research – would be demotivated towards their oral hygiene, almost – we would say – resigned to not being able to guarantee the well-being of their teeth and gums. And the incidence of people who find oral hygiene a painful practice is twice as high among disabled people as it is in the general population. Not to mention the 35% of disabled people who declare the experience of going to the dentist as frustrating.

The causes are different and can be directly or indirectly traced back to disability. Some motor disabilities prevent effective oral hygiene with conventional instruments; other disabilities, such as those that lead some patients to be uncooperative, even prevent any form of oral hygiene. In all cases, however, when faced with the primary source of disability or aspects considered more relevant, oral hygiene risks taking a back seat. But, in the long run, problems with the teeth and gums turn into acute pain and loss of teeth, a new disability that adds to the pre-existing one.

Oral-B wants the issue not to remain confined to the tables of insiders but to become the heritage of common sensibility, with a view to inclusiveness which must include the right to good oral hygiene even for those experiencing different degrees of disability, visible and not visible, temporary or chronic.

An underwater world that requires more attention

At the launch event of The Big Rethink initiative, some parents were also invited to speak: these were the most touching testimonies, albeit presented with great naturalness and awareness.

A father of a severely mentally disabled woman told how every evening he and his wife, to ensure decent oral health for the girl, who is a teenager and uncooperative, have to practice a coercive “maneuver” to be able to brush her teeth. “We must be two – said the father -, one holds her still and the other practices at least basic hygiene, it is not easy but it is the only alternative to sedation“. Sedation which is obviously not conceivable with the frequency with which it is advisable to proceed with good oral hygiene.

Another parent confirmed that in the case of his son the only way to practice a dental procedure is to operate under general anesthesia: other than a simple “open your mouth, please”.

But there are not only these serious cases, linked above all to non-cooperative disabled people (who are many, from the mentally disabled to autistic), but a thousand other complicated situations related to disability. For example blind people: it seems something not so relevant, but taking care of your oral hygiene without having the feedback of sight and the mirror is far from immediate. But for the blind it can be a problem even just to check the charge status of a toothbrush that does not also emit sound feedback.

The same can be said of the physically disabled, who may struggle to hold and wield the toothbrush for the right time and in the most appropriate ways and therefore are faced with a crossroads: be satisfied with what they can do independently or ask for assistance from third parties for something, like oral hygiene, which still belongs to the personal sphere.

And then – not to be overlooked – there are also only the disabling depressions, which lead to pathological neglect which also includes an infrequent and insufficient practice of oral hygiene.

A world silent until yesterday, at least in the “mainstream”, but a gigantic and problematic world, which over the years has even led to the specialization of some dentists in the world of disabilities, especially children. For this reason, Oral-B has decided to be supported in this process by the ADH, the International Association for Disability & Oral Health which has made this theme its corporate object.

Where Oral-B Will Go Now After ‘The Big Rethink’

“Our initiative – explained Benjamin Binot, Senior Vice President Oral Care Europe of Oral-B – it is not ephemeral but it is the beginning of a long journey that starts now with our acquisition of awareness and good practices, working alongside those who have been posing these problems for years. To then redistribute this knowledge to all professionals in the sector and to the entire disabled community“.

At the moment therefore there are no specific product announcements to address these needs: “It is still early days, although it is reasonable to think that our designers, by learning about these needs, will be able to find better solutions. Now it’s a question of lifting the veil on this too much silenced reality. And we will put all our efforts into making the situation improve“. As a parent of a disabled girl who struggles with oral hygiene problems told us: “It is already important that those who are in the same situation as us know that they are not alone, that there are specialized dentists and that there are also good practices capable of mitigating the problems and indicating the paths to be taken to manage the situation“.

It is certain that today’s announcement is only the beginning of a new path: the entire design cycle of a new toothbrush, from conception to the finished product, lasts five years and more, many concrete results of the “big rethink” we will see them later.

Meanwhile Oral-B is experimenting with ways to make its products more inclusive. For example, the use of particular colored QRcodes to be applied on toothbrush and toothpaste packages that interface with the NaviLens app.

This app allows blind people to recognize the product being viewed, to know all the information in vocal synthesis and to have a sort of “sonar” system to identify it more easily.

Another working group is verifying that the packaging does not cause problems of any kind for people with hand motor problems. Thanks to the use of special “gloves” that simulate the stiffening of the carpal and metacarpal joints related to some ailments and syndromes, the operators try to open and close the package.

Obviously, then, each type of disability will require a different intervention and solution: “But already starting to talk about it is a lot – explains Binot -; once we understand more about the phenomenon, it will be natural to start collaborating with other scientific societies, in addition to iADH, more involved in specific forms of disability”.

In short, as often happens, the world of disability is often simply “hidden”, denied by those who are not directly or indirectly affected by it or in any case relegated to a niche phenomenon, with small numbers. Oral-B’s research lifts the veil on the matter and brings it to the surface, forcefully and without embarrassment. Precisely with the same strength and spontaneity with which the most aware of the disabled teach others to face their limitations. The hope is that technology and an inclusive approach to design can play a role, alongside awareness and information, in improving this situation. And the move just announced by Oral-B is the first necessary step in this direction.