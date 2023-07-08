Oral hygiene, the most common mistake: do you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

A common doubt, on which we often wonder. For the health of our mouth is it better to brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

No need to remind yourself how essential it is to take care of the health of your teeth and mouth. No one likes having to rush to the dentist and undergo some painful treatment, as well as spending a fortune. For this reason, toothbrush and toothpaste, assisted by mouthwash and dental floss, are our best allies, in addition to periodic routine checks. A doubt, however, grips many: before or after breakfast, when is it better to brush your teeth?

It might seem like an irrelevant question: the important thing is that vegans are sanitized, right? Well that’s not quite the case. This is because we have to keep in mind an important factor: the bacteria present in the mouth. So let’s find out what the advice is.

Brushing your teeth: is it better to do it before or after breakfast? What to know

During the night, despite having carefully brushed our teeth before going to bed, they proliferate inside the mouth germs and bacteria that accompany us until the morning. It’s about organisms that promote plaque formation which can then turn into tartar and put the health of your teeth at risk. Including this mechanism, it is possible to answer the question that unites many of us.

What to know about oral hygiene: brushing your teeth, when in the morning? (tantasalute.it)

Although there is no precise rule or scientific evidence, there are many who recommend brushing your teeth, therefore, before eating. The reason is simple: by chewing food, we end up “feeding” even the bacteria that could become dangerous for our body. Taking care to sanitize your mouth as soon as you get up, will protect you from any problems.

Of course, not everyone wants or is willing to change their habits. If, therefore, we really can’t help but eat and drink before brushing our teeth, however, we need to pay attention to one detail. Indeed, it would be better wait at least half an hour after the meal to proceed with washing.

This because certain foods that have an “acid” componentas can be an orange juice, go to “attack” the enamel that covers our teeth. With the addition of brushing and toothpaste, we risk damaging this enamel, even “detaching” it from the tooth. For this reason it is better to wait for the saliva itself to “eliminate” this acid component and only after about thirty minutes proceed to brush your teeth.

