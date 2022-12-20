She has returned to training at the Banca Macerata Forum since this morning CBF Balducci HR, after the two and a half days of rest granted by the orange-black technical staff on the occasion of the last weekend which saw Fiesoli and her teammates not take the field (the match against Conegliano was brought forward to November 30th). In the light of the results of the twelfth round, which saw Pinerolo win the tie break against Casalmaggiore on Monday evening, Paniconi’s girls slipped to last place in the standings on equal points and victories with the Piedmontese, but with a worse set quotient. On the other hand, the distance of one point from the safety zone remains unchanged, i.e. the third from last place currently occupied by Perugia.

Today double session of weights in the morning and with the ball in the afternoon, repeats on Friday with the same program, while Wednesday and Thursday are days dedicated exclusively to technique. Saturday (Christmas Eve) and Sunday (Christmas) the orange-blacks will train in the morning at the Banca Macerata Forum: in fact, the objective is aimed at the match Monday 26 December (5.00 pm) in Urbino against the Megabox Vallefoglia. A derby from the Marches that is essential to try to close the first round (the thirteenth and final day is played) by returning to move the standings. Tonight, in the meantime, a pleasant interlude with the Christmas dinner of the orange-black company to celebrate the arrival of the holidays which, due to the calendar, CBF Balducci HR will spend most of the time in the gym.

THE WORK PROGRAM FROM TUESDAY 19 TO MONDAY 26 DECEMBER

Tuesday: Weights – Technique

Wednesday: Technique – Technique

Thursday: Rest – Technique

Friday: Weights – Technique

Saturday: Technique – Rest

Sunday: Technique – Rest

Monday: Journey – 13th day out to Vallefoglia (5.00 pm, PalaCarneroli Urbino)