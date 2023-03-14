CBF Balducci HR back to work from today to Banca Macerata Forum to prepare for the return to the field in front of their audience in the match of next Sunday 19 March (5.00 pm) against the E-Work Busto Arsizio, another great reality of Italian volleyball that will visit the Macerata facility for the tenth return of the women’s A1. After the knockout in Bergamo and the victory in Perugia on the ninth day of the return leg, the situation in the standings for the orange players is increasingly complicated: now the safety zone is well -9 points away with four days to go from the end of the Regular Season. However, the goal is to return to success to break the negative streak that has lasted for thirteen consecutive races.

The technical staff led by coach Luca Paniconi, after resting on Monday after the long journey in Lombardy, he planned a “typical” week of work, with technique training every afternoon from Tuesday to Friday (with an additional session also on Wednesday morning) and weight training on Tuesday and Friday morning . Saturday and Sunday, always in the morning, the usual pre-race sessions

THE WORK PROGRAM FROM MONDAY 13 TO SUNDAY 19 MARCH

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: Weights – Technique

Wednesday: Technique – Technique

Thursday: Rest – Technique

Friday: Weights – Technique

Saturday: Technique – Rest

Sunday: Field practice – 10th day return vs Busto Arsizio (5.00 pm, Banca Macerata Forum)