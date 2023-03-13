Oranges are an integral part of the Mediterranean diet and thanks to their flavor they are among the most consumed in our country, but they are not only good but also important for our health, because they are rich in beneficial properties and also low in calories since they are composed of large amount of water.

In Italy the region that produces the most oranges is Sicily, but they are grown in all places where the climate is mild.

The beneficial properties of oranges

The nutritional composition of the orange is based on water, vitamins C, B and P, mineral salts, citric acid and fibre. They contain a good percentage of selenium, iron, phosphorus, calcium and potassium. Thanks to these nutrients, they are excellent for purifying the intestines, the liver, protecting the kidneys and improving the brightness of the skin.

Furthermore, thanks to the presence of pectin, oranges help to lower the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, improve digestion, prevent the flu, regulate the absorption of sugars and fats in the intestine, moreover they strengthen the immune system and make the metabolism is more active and the beta-carotene content counteracts cellular ageing.

Here’s when they absolutely shouldn’t be eaten: Warning!

Although oranges bring innumerable benefits to our body, in some cases they should not be eaten at all, on the contrary they should be avoided.

First of all, when you buy them you have to pay close attention to the shape of the oranges and their weight. If they have a too shiny skin and there are no twigs then we are dealing with a non-fresh fruit, moreover we must know that when they are heavier they are certainly fresher than the light ones, because the weight indicates more juice in the fruit .

In general, it is important for those suffering from stomach acid to avoid the consumption of oranges, especially on an empty stomach. Consumption is also not recommended for those suffering from gastritis, cystitis and diarrhea.