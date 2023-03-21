There are many who wonder. But is it true that oranges should never be eaten in the evening? Here is the terrible truth

Eating fruit is important for our well-being, as it provides our body with a wide range of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fiber. However, even in this case, it is important to be careful.

Not always eating fruit is good, especially if consumed in large quantities or at the wrong times of the day. One of the most common doubts is if eating oranges at night is bad for you. It is important to know how to distinguish between the various types of fruit and understand their effects on our body. In the rest of the article, we will explain whether it is true that eating oranges in the evening is bad for you and why.

Eating oranges in the evening: are they bad?

Oranges are a very nutritious fruit, rich in vitamin C, flavonoids, fibers and other beneficial substances for our body. Thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, oranges are able to strengthen our system immune, prevent premature aging and protect our heart health. However, there are those who have the habit of eating them even in the evening and wonder if this practice is bad for them. In the rest of the article, we will provide an answer to this question and we will delve into the beneficial properties some oranges for our health.

There are several popular beliefs regarding the consumption of oranges in the evening, with some legends indicating this fruit as harmful if taken in the evening hours. According to some theories, oranges eaten after dinner can make digestion difficult and cause gastric acidity. However, they are not here scientific evidence regarding these beliefs, and everything suggests that they are only rumors that have been handed down, then further magnified over time. In fact, there is no medical evidence that indicates that the consumption of oranges in the evening can harm your health in any way. However, for those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux, it may not be appropriate to consume oranges in the evening, since after eating you lie down in bed and you may have disturbances.

In general, eating fruit in the evening or after meals may not be the best choice for some individuals. This is due to the fact that fruit contains sugars natural ones that require proper digestion. When eaten after a meal, fruit can stay in the stomach longer and ferment, causing swelling, flatulence and gastric discomfort. Furthermore, the consumption of fruit in the evening can interfere with sleep rhythms, since the natural sugars present in fruit can increase the levels of energy and interfere with relaxation. However, it is not possible to generalize, as each individual has different needs and reactions.