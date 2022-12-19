Orange is our number one ally, especially in winter, as it is excellent for colds or fevers thanks to its properties. But did you know that you will never have to eat them before going to bed? Unbelievable, what could happen is imaginable.

The oranges are our ally for cardiovascular, skin and immune system health. This fruit has many properties that help us fight the flu too. However, we advise you never to eat them before going to bed, because what might happen you will not like: let’s find out more.

Oranges, when should you eat them? The truth

Eating seasonal fruit every day should be part of all our eating habits. In particular, the orange contains several vitamins and beneficial properties for our health, such as vitamin C which strengthens the immune system of our body.

If you are used to eating oranges every day, take a good amount of antioxidants and mineral salts. But when should you consume them? It is advisable during the day and never before going to sleep. Pay close attention to this detail, since it is absolutely not to be underestimated. The reason will amaze you: let’s find out more.

Never eat oranges before going to sleep: the reason

Why should you never eat oranges before going to sleep? The reason will blow your mind. This fruit contains a generous dose of fructosetherefore, if you take it after dinner, this sugar will never be consumed and will be stored in your body, turning into fat.

To those who follow a food path it will never be advised to eat fruit after dinner, therefore, even orange is not recommended. But there is another reason that will make you give up this delicious fruit before going to sleep.

L’orange It’s really too heavy to digest in the evening. Some research done by the experts have revealed that it can slow down the digestion. Also, the acidity of the juice is not good at all for those suffering from stomach problems.

Like all citrus fruits, orange can cause gods strong heartburn, especially in the evening. So also avoid lemons or tangerines. We advise you to consume these foods away from meals, in fact, it would be better to eat them as a snack or for breakfast, so you will be able to take on all the fantastic property of citrus fruits, without storing the sugar of the fruit.

Furthermore, it is preferable to always consume it raw, because cooking it could eliminate all the benefits. You could prepare some simple and quick recipes, in fact, the orange is excellent for flavor lots of dishes. We remind you that it has detoxifying and also slimming properties. It is important to eat fruitbut it is also essential to know when to eat it in order to avoid heartburn or other small annoying problems.

