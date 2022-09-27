Like orchids: about one in three people can be defined as “highly sensitive” due to their high reactivity to stimuli of all kinds. Highly sensitive people perceive nuances and subtleties that others do not understand, they can be overwhelmed by the moods and suffering of those around them, they have a particularly rich inner life and for this they often need to “recharge” in solitude, they appreciate profoundly art and music, they know how to make everyone feel at ease and they do their best to avoid misunderstandings and misunderstandings, they are shy, they shy away from conflict and violence, they love delicate flavors and aromas.