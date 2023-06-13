Orchid only drives roots: What helps my plant?

Orchids are popular for their beauty and long flowering period. The delicate flowers last for several weeks and are a real eye-catcher in the interior. Unfortunately, most species only flower once a year, so you should wait a few months for the flowers to appear again. But what if the orchid has not bloomed for several years? The orchid only puts out roots and does not form new leaves or stems. When this happens, you have to act. Otherwise you end up with a green plant instead of a lush bloom.

My orchid just puts out roots

It is not uncommon for an orchid to be in full bloom when you buy it, and then stop growing after flowering. It happened to me too. A few years ago I received a beautiful phalaenopsis with pink flowers as a gift, which perfectly complemented my then small collection. The blossoms shone on the windowsill for several weeks until they finally dried up and fell off. The stalk dried up after a short time and I cut it off. I continued with post-bloom care, waiting for new leaves and a new flower stalk. But these did not come. Not next year and not the year after that. But the pot was full of roots. Since I wanted to see the beautiful pink flowers again, I started a rescue mission. And it worked! In the following growth period, my Phal got a new, healthy shoot and bloomed wonderfully. And now I’ll explain how I achieved it and what else you should pay attention to when you encounter the same problem.

Orchid won’t keep growing: Here’s how to save the plant

The good news is that an orchid that has plenty of green roots is healthy and ready to bloom again. And there are many things you can do to stimulate the growth of new leaves and shoots. Is your orchid only growing roots? Then check the location, leaves and roots to follow these steps to solve the problem.

Check the location

Even if the orchid has flowered in the original place, it does not mean that it is optimal. An orchid that is already in bloom will not lose its flowers immediately in the first few weeks, even though the location is not right. However, for healthy growth after the first flowering, you should create the perfect conditions. In order for the plant to grow again and form new shoots and leaves, the location should:

be bright but shady (i.e. no direct sun)

have a constant temperature between 20 and 25 °C

have adequate humidity (not below 40% and not above 80%)

Orchid only drives roots: what do the leaves look like?

If the location is right, take a look at the leaves. If they are leathery, limp and soft then the orchid is probably dehydrated. That means she doesn’t get enough water. And an orchid that is too dry cannot sprout flower stalks and new leaves. It only forms roots and no longer blooms. Luckily, there’s an easy way to revive the plant.

Digression: Which roots should be removed

When inspecting your plant, be sure to watch the roots closely and remove the unhealthy ones from them.

Recognize healthy orchid roots

If the roots feel firm and are white to green in color, then they are healthy. Contrary to popular belief, orchid roots do not always have to be bright green. In fact, they should only be that color right after watering. If the roots are constantly lush green, this is a sign of overwatering. Allow the roots to dry and turn a white to pale green color before watering again.

Unhealthy roots must be removed

Dried up and rotten roots have no place in the orchid pot. You should remove these in good time if you want to enjoy a blooming orchid again. Unhealthy roots are easy to spot: they’re brown, mushy or brittle and hollow. Cut them off at the base.

Revive the orchid by soaking

Let’s go back a little. The problem with my orchid was twofold: the location was too dark and I didn’t water enough. However, the following method and a new location saved my plant and made it bloom again. Here’s how to do it:

Take the orchid out of the pot: Free the orchid roots from the substrate. You can let the parts that are too tight on the roots show for now (they will come off later when rinsing). You must also remove the moss core (if present). Rinse the roots: Rinse the roots gently with water to loosen the residue from the substrate. Be careful not to wet the leaves and base of the plant. Prune the roots: Remove all unhealthy roots and leave only the healthy ones. These roots can no longer absorb nutrients for the plant and, worse, encourage the growth of bacteria and mold in the root system. remove stems: If the old, dried-up flowering stem is still on the plant, you should definitely cut it off. Cut above the second node from the base of the stem. Soak Orchid: Fill a glazed orchid pot or plastic pot half full with filtered or distilled water at room temperature. Steep a tea bag of black tea* in water for 10 minutes. Submerge the orchid in the bath, making sure that the crown and leaves are not in the water. The water level should be a few inches below the approach. Let the roots soak for a few hours. Let roots dry and repeat: Because orchid roots cannot stand in water continuously, you need to let them dry after soaking. Develop a system where you alternate watering the roots and letting them dry out completely. You could start by watering your orchid during the day and letting the roots dry completely (in a dry pot) overnight. If they are still damp in the morning, wait another day before soaking again.

* You can read here why tea is good for orchids.

How long should I use the method?

Watch for signs of improvement – leaves that are straightening and new root and leaf growth. If your orchid is severely dehydrated it may be a month before you see a positive leaf change and several more months before a new leaf or shoot develops. Be patient!

When to pot the orchid again

You can also keep orchids in water if that method works well for you. When your orchid is healthy and hydrated again, you can also replant it in orchid substrate. You need to slowly acclimate them back to a dry environment by prolonging the dry spells and gradually reducing the water level (down to 1-2 centimeters of water).

Stimulate new flowering shoots with a cold stimulus

New shoots not growing even after soaking? If your orchid is particularly lazy, a cold stimulus can stimulate new growth. After flowering, move the plant to a cooler spot (around 14-16°C) for a few weeks and then bring it back. This promotes the formation of new shoots and flowers.