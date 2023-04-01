Orchids are among the most beautiful indoor plants. It’s all the more of a shame when their dark green, glossy leaves suddenly become stunted, sticky, or split. Which symptoms are a sign of care errors and which – of diseases? We list the most common causes.

The orchids have sticky leaves? Scale insects are to blame

If your favorite orchid’s leaves are getting sticky, then check for other signs of a scale insect infestation. They attack houseplants in winter and spring, when orchids are weakened after the end of the flowering period. Scale insects can be seen with the naked eye. They are brown and reside on the back of the leaves. Take 100 ml soft soap and dissolve it in 100 ml water. Then spray all parts of the plant with the home remedy until they get really wet. Place the orchid in a dark corner of the room until its shoots and leaves are completely dry. The home remedy makes them sensitive to sunlight and they can burn.

Wrinkled leaves on orchids: signs of a lack of water

If the orchid cannot absorb enough water through the roots and aerial roots, then its leaves will shrivell. Look at the roots – if they are also shriveled and light green, then you should water the exotic plant extensively every 7 days. Give the plant a soak so the roots can soak. Mist the aerial roots regularly so that they too can get enough moisture.

If the orchids have stunted, yellow leaves: care mistakes

Orchids get stunted leaves in winter and spring. This is mainly because the plant has received less than usual sunlight during the winter months. Plants in particular that stand on a windowsill facing east or north often turn yellow in winter. In the spring, when the old leaves fall and are replaced by new ones, the plant does not have the resources to form leaves. Deformed and stunted leaves are the result.

What you can do? Make the plant sunny, even in winter. She needs the direct light to gather energy for the next phase. Regular fertilization can also have a positive effect, as it provides important nutrients for the growth phase. To be on the safe side, check whether the orchid is getting enough water. It shouldn’t be too dry.

The Orchid Leaves Split: Why Are There Cracks?

Cracks in the leaves of orchids are not uncommon. They arise mainly during transport or when repotting. This is minor damage, which then leads to cracks. Especially young leaves can be damaged. However, the split leaves are not diseased and you do not need to worry about the plant. She will recover as long as you put her somewhere out of the sun.

Orchid Foliage Problems: Common Diseases

Not only care mistakes and pest infestation can have a negative effect on the plants. There are also various diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. We list the most common causes of leaf drop.

Orchids have spots on their leaves

Leaf spot fungus is one of the most common causes of spotted leaves in orchids. These can be treated with fungicides from the garden center. You should cut off all diseased plant parts and dispose of them with household waste.

Black or dark brown, round spots spread on the leaf surface. If the spots form a peculiar mosaic, then it is a virus. Mosaic virus cannot be cured and will spread quickly if you have houseplants close together. Therefore, you should dispose of the diseased plants as soon as possible.

Bright spots on the leaves indicate spider mite infestation. Check the undersides of the leaves for signs. You can combat the infested plants with home remedies such as rapeseed oil.

Orchid problems: The plant turns yellow-brown and the leaves fall off

Leaf drop is not always caused by a disease. Note, however, that the shoots first turn yellow and then brown, then the plant suffers from black rot. Discard the diseased plants and place the healthy ones in a sunny and warm place. If you have repotted the diseased plants with a new substrate, then this may be the cause. Sometimes the orchid soil is infected. Throw them away with the household waste and disinfect the pots and any gardening tools you used on the sick specimens.

Wrinkled, limp, or wilted leaves are a sign that the plant is suffering. It can be a care mistake, but certain germs and pests are often to blame for the poor condition of the plant. Then you need to act quickly so that you can save your exotic.