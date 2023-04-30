Order of arrival MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023: Francesco Bagnaia wins after a penalty! Bezzecchi falls, Quartararo 10th

This afternoon the Spanish GP 2023, the fourth round of the MotoGP World Championship which took place on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. After yesterday’s Sprint Race, the centaurs faced each other in the canonical Grand Prix, over the usual length of around 110 kilometres. The pilots battled it out for the conquest of victory and for the noble positions in the standings, at the end of a particularly enthralling weekend in Spain.

Francesco Bagnaia won the Spanish GP, after the second place obtained in yesterday’s Sprint Race. The World Champion became the protagonist of a special race, which culminated in the fight with the two KTMs: first he overtook Jack Millerbut was unjustly penalized and had to give up the position to the Australian only to then be able to overtake again and engage in a battaglia con Brad Binder, bypassed when there were three rounds left to go. The Ducati centaur thus leapt to the command of the general classification, overtaking Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed in the middle of the race.

Francesco Bagnaia climbed to the top step of the podium in front of the two KTMs of Brad Binder (second) and Jack Miller (third), followed by Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Sixth place for Luca Marini with the Ducati Mooney VR46, while Dani Pedrosa raced for coins and finished in seventh place with the KTM. The French Fabio Quartararo is only tenth, who had to serve a double long lap penalty (among other things, the Yamaha centaur had crashed during the first lap, but then the restart was made). Franco Morbidelli 11th, Fabio Di Giannantonino 12th.

Below are the order of arrival, the results and the standings of the 2023 Spanish GP, the fourth round of the MotoGP World Championship which took place on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit.

ARRIVAL ORDER SPAIN GP MOTOGP 2023

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2. Brad Binder (KTM)

3. Jack Miller (KTM)

4. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

5. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

6. Luca Marini (Ducati)

7. Dani Pedrosa (KTM)

8. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

9. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

10. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

11. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

12. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

13. Augusto Fernandez (KTM)

14. Stefan Bradl (Honda)

15. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

16. Iker Lecuona (Honda)

17. Jonas Folger (KTM)

Rit. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

Ret. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

Ret. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

Rit. Alex Rins (Honda)

Rit. Joan Mir (Honda)

Not present at the second start Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia)

RESULTS AND STANDINGS GP SPAIN MOTOGP 2023

1 25 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 39’29.085 161.3

2 20 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 39’29.306 161.2 0.221

3 16 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 39’30.204 161.2 1.119

4 13 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI 39’31.027 161.1 1.942

5 11 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 39’33.845 160.9 4.760

6 10 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 39’35.414 160.8 6.329

7 9 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 39’35.456 160.8 6.371

8 8 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 39’44.037 160.2 14.952

9 7 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 39’44.777 160.2 15.692

10 6 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 39’44.931 160.2 15.846

11 5 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 39’46.294 160.1 17.209

12 4 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 39’46.996 160.0 17.911

13 3 37 August FERNANDEZ SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 39’48.095 160.0 19.010

14 2 6 Stefan BRADL GER HRC Team HONDA 39’56.379 159.4 27.294

15 1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA 40’05.456 158.8 36.371

16 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 40’05.838 158.8 36.753

17 94 Jonas FOLGER GER GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 40’16.231 158.1 47.146

Unclassified

12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 37’59.422 160.6 1 lap

5 Johann ZARCO FRA Before Pramac Racing DUCATI 26’24.180 160.8 8 laps

72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 26’29.418 160.2 8 laps

42 Alex RINS SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 3’57.849 133.8 22 laps

36 Joan MIR SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’48.333 146.9 23 laps

He didn’t finish the first lap

88 Miguel OLIVEIRA BY CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA

