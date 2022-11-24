Home Health Order of doctors: “Vaccines and No Vax choices in the next code of ethics”
Order of doctors: “Vaccines and No Vax choices in the next code of ethics”

In the next Code of Conduct for Italian doctors there will also be vaccines and the no-vax choices of professionals. “The indication to engage in vaccination campaigns will be clear, but there will be no provision of obligation. This is not possible”, he explains Philip Ringspresident of the National Federation of Italian Medical Associations (Fnomceo), today in Rome on the sidelines of the conference ‘A new deontology for the new role of the doctor’, meeting who initiates the discussion for the revision of the Code of Ethics for white coats.

