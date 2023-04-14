April 16th is the National Organ and Tissue Donation Day. under theintegration between the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Ferrara a path aimed at the unification of the procurement activity at the provincial level, with the establishment of a Provincial Donation Coordination Office (UCAP), to which a network of doctors and nurses experts in organ and tissue procurement and donation belongs. It was recently established a Provincial Inter-Company Hospital Committee for Donation, which includes, in addition to the Local Coordinator, the heads of the various Operating Units and Health Services involved in the donation process. This organization makes it possible to work collaboratively, sharing experience to form the network of professionals and improve existing donation paths.

“Transplantation of organs and tissues represents a health activity with a high social value and is an important objective of the Regional Health Service – comments the Dr. Monica Calamai, General Manager of the two Ferrara Health Authorities -. The strengthening of this activity, in terms of numbers and quality, is essential to ensure an irreplaceable and effective treatment for an ever-increasing number of people affected by serious organ failure, and their families. On the subject of donation and transplantation, ethical, cultural, juridical, technical-scientific and organizational issues of great complexity and interconnected intertwine. The creation of a provincial coordination and therefore of ever closer synergies between all the structures can therefore give significant results. This is another important step in the unification process between the Ausl and the university hospital, with the aim of offering patients a better quality of life”.



In the year 2022 theS. Anna hospital has seen the maintenance of the excellent results relating to tissue donation, with 167 donated corneasbeyond 3 skin donations, 5 of musculoskeletal tissue, 3 donations of vessels and valves. The multi-organ donations were 12 and they led to the levy and transplantation of 18 kidneys, 12 livers, 2 lungs, 1 pancreas, 1 intestine.

In 2022 a milestone was reached: for the first time at the Cona hospital, organs were harvested using a particular procedure. This is the DCD (Donation After Cardiac Death, donation with a stopped heart), in collaboration with the Cesena team, which involved more than 40 health workers. In April of last year, a multivisceral samplinga very rare and extremely complex operation (from 2002 to 2022 only 17 were carried out in Italy, of which 11 in Emilia Romagna) which allows the recipient to replace, in a single solution, almost all of the abdominal organs and intestine.

The Dr. Silvia Bortolazzi, head of the Provincial Donation Coordination Office points out that “it is only thanks to the generosity and sensitivity of citizens and their families that this network of professionals is able to achieve precious health goals. Thanks to this we find the lowest figure of opposition on organ donation in the whole national territory: only 7.7% compared to 29.6% nationally”.



Even this year the donation coordination team carried the project forward “Health and donation for an informed choice” intended for final year high school students of the city, in collaboration with ECHO. The invitation to participate in the project was shared with the head teachers of the high schools of Ferrara and the adhesion shown by the city schools made it possible to schedule the meetings with over 50 fifth grade classes, for a total of about 1,000 students.



“We consider it very important – underlines Dr. Bortolazzi – devote time and effort to providing information to young people. Only by providing them with accurate and correct information will children be able to consciously decide what attitude to have towards some health issues related to donation”.