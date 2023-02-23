Of Ruggiero Corcella

On 14 November 1971, the first nucleus of donors was born in Bergamo thanks to the commitment of Giorgio Brumat. Sunday 26 February, the celebrations in Rome with Pope Francis

«The dialysis patients did not have a certain future without the transplant. And the transplant became my goal. I had to do something, my conscience rebelled in seeing the total indifference towards these patients. Compassionate, dramatic cases, journeys of hope abroad, most of the time in vain. I could no longer tell myself that it wasn’t my problem. I had to do something and so I did: I founded an association whose purpose was to sensitize public opinion to the donation of post-mortem organs”. Simple and direct words those of Giorgio Brumat (taken from the volume «Aido 1971-1991. Twenty years for life”) the Friulian pharmaceutical informant who on 14 November 1971, at the age of 42, founded the Dob (Organ Donors of Bergamo). Two years later, Dob became Echo

(Italian Association of Organ Donors, now renamed the Italian Association of Organ, Tissue and Cell Donors).

A battle of civilizations As often happens in large and solitary companies that make history, «Don Quixote», as Brumat was renamed, paid a very high price for this choice: lost family, work and friends. But she didn't give up. And today, half a century later, all Italians are able to benefit from that battle of civilization. To symbolically celebrate this important milestone, over 500 people, including managers and volunteers from all over Italywill gather in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday 26 February, for the recitation of the Angelus prayer with Pope Franciswhich will be followed by a convivial moment.

The event on Sunday 26 February will have a strong symbolic value also because the memory of theaudience that the pontiff granted to the association in April 2019, in the Clementine hall of the Apostolic Palace, in the presence of 400 volunteers and the top managers of Aido. On that occasion the Pope defined the donation as an “expression of the universal fraternity that binds all men and women together, a profoundly human experience full of love”.

Growth and renewal, also with the help of new technologies The national president of Aido does not hide her emotion, Flavia Petrin: «We will show our joy and closeness to Francis, a pope who has not failed to support our cause in recent years. We cannot fail to thank him for the words full of humanity in favor of the donation. Sunday will be a moment of celebration and prayer, finally in attendance after the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic”. In these 50 years Aido has grown and renewed itselfbut its mission has never changed: information and sensitization of citizens on the culture of gift. Much has been done and much still remains to be done, if we consider the thousands of people waiting for a transplant, the last chance for a cure.

«It is necessary – explains Petrin – to continue working so that citizens can express themselves consciously about the possibility of donating. For this reason, Aido has launched a new channel, DigitalAIDO, just over a year ago

the system that allows you to join with a simple click from your PC or smartphone, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. A few steps that can really make a difference, not only for those who are sick today but also for us , that we may find ourselves in the condition of needing a transplant in the future. So far there have been almost 23,000 favorable expressions of will expressed with this tool».

«Finally, my thanks go to all those who commit themselves every day to the cause of the gift – concludes President Petrin: to our members who are now almost one and a half million throughout Italy and to the over 8,000 active volunteers who passionately animate our association present on the national territory with its 20 regional sections, 90 provincial sections and 832 municipal groups. We celebrate 50 years of yes to life, ready to face the next challenges».

Greetings from the National Transplant Center Fifty years after its foundation, the National Transplant Center also wants to thank the volunteers of Aido, yesterday and today, for the fundamental role that the association has played since the beginning in supporting the Italian transplant system. «It is thanks to AIDO, with the collection of inscriptions and holographic documents, that a real donor registration mechanism has been structured in our countrywell before the law 91/1999 and the birth of the Cnt and the Transplant Information System – explains the director of the CntT Massimo Cardillo – and it is in the SIT that, thanks to a collaboration agreement, the statements collected by Aido also flow into digital format with Spid or electronic signature, thanks to the widespread awareness-raising work that the joints of the association carry out on the national territory ».

For Cardillo «the relationship between the transplant network of the National Health Service and donation associations is still today a virtuous example of subsidiarity between institutions and volunteers. For this reason, we wish Aido to continue working together for a long time to establish an increasingly solid culture of organ and tissue donation in our country, without which no transplant would be possible".