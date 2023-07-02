Organ donation: Answers to the most important questions

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Who is eligible to be an organ donor? As a potential donor, do you have to fear disadvantages in the event of necessary treatment? Where is information? And why should each of us think about an organ donor card? In the current issue, the “HausArzt-patient magazine” clarifies these and other important questions.

Organ donation saves lives – and that is why the magazine, in cooperation with the Association of General Practitioners and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), attaches great importance to providing people with comprehensive information. Important to know: A person can only be considered an organ donor if brain death is determined in a strictly regulated examination in the hospital. The procedure is regulated in the guidelines of the German Medical Association. Independently of each other, two experienced specialists must have determined the irreversible failure of the brain functions. One must be a specialist in neurology or neurosurgery. Before the organ can be removed, it must be proven that there is no chance that the person will regain consciousness.

By the way: Only those who have documented their decision during their lifetime can be considered as an organ donor. If this is not known, relatives are asked. This burden is spared if there is an organ donor card. Individual wishes can also be noted on it, such as the exclusion of certain organs or tissues from a donation.

If you have any questions, you can contact your general practitioner. “The long-standing relationship of trust is ideal for this. The protected doctor-patient communication, the feeling of being able to express yourself freely and that there is room for fears. After all, it’s about death,” says Dr. Markus Beier, Federal Chairman of the German General Practitioners Association and specialist in general medicine.

On the cover of the current issue of “HausArzt-patient magazine” there is a tear-out organ donor card.

