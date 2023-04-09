In the SAT.1 feature film “Two Lives. One Hope.” (08.03.2016 – 8.15 p.m.) the transplant surgeon Dr. Hellweg (Annette Frier) about the lives of two young patients – 17-year-old Frank is preparing for his upcoming surgery while 17-year-old Dafina is having complications. Her body rejects the donor liver and the girl has only a few hours to live unless another donor organ is found for her immediately. Suddenly Dr. Hellweg before the most difficult decision of her professional career. Watch the trailer here

Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe and actress Annette Frier spoke to BILD about why it is so important to deal with the issue of organ donation. Read the full interview here!

willingness to donate organs

In a representative survey commissioned by the Federal Center for Health Education in 2014, almost three quarters (71%) of people in Germany stated that they were fundamentally willing to donate an organ. However, only every third person (35%) documents their decision in an organ donor card. Therefore, information and factual enlightenment is a very important point. The Sat1 feature film “Two Lives. One Hope.” and the theme evening on organ donation on March 8th made an important contribution. For many people waiting for an organ donation, it is a matter of life or death. Anyone can suddenly find themselves in the situation of being dependent on an organ or tissue donation as a result of an accident or illness. It is therefore important that as many people as possible deal with this topic and record their personal decision in an organ donor card. You can download the organ donor card here [PDF] (PDF, non-accessible, 127 KB).

Information and blog about organ donation

Since 2012, the statutory health insurance companies have been obliged to send all insured persons an organ donor card and basic information about organ donation every two years. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) provide information in the form of brochures and on the Internet at www.organspende.info on the important issue of organ donation. You can get information about organ donation free of charge from Monday to Friday (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) via the organ donation information hotline on 0800 – 90 40 400.

In the “Organ Donation Stories” blog, people share their opinions and experiences on the subject. For example, 19-year-old Julia R., whose life was saved by a liver transplant. And you can too www.organspende-geschichten.de report on your personal experiences or points of view.