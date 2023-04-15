Organ Donation Day

Since 2012, the number of people in Germany who have filled out an organ donation card has been increasing: In 2012, only 22 percent had documented their decision to donate organs and tissue in a card; in 2013, the figure was 28 percent. This trend continued in 2014 – 35 percent of those surveyed now have an organ donor card.

Information and education are still needed on a large scale. Because more than half of those surveyed (57 percent) feel less well or poorly informed on the subject of organ and tissue donation. The BZgA therefore maintains a wide range of information www.organspende-info.de ready. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Center for Health Education are continuing the joint information campaign in autumn 2015. The motto is “My ID – my decision! Think. Talk about it. Decide.”

Every two years, the health insurance companies and health insurance companies inform their policyholders about organ and tissue donation and about the benefits and possibilities of the organ donor card.

Here you can find one information sheet with selected study results for download.

ORGANPATEN-Award 2016

Under the motto “Organ donation. Decide – and talk about it!” the competition for the ORGANPATEN price 2016 will take place.

The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) are looking for creative, outstanding ideas and suggestions for the design of posters, including motifs in postcard format, from now until November 30, 2015. The aim is for as many citizens, doctors and nurses who are involved in the care of patients as possible to deal with the topic of organ donation.

For more information on the competition, see the June 3, 2015 press release.