(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 11 – San Pier d’Isonzo (Gorizia) is the most generous municipality in Friuli Venezia Giulia as regards organ donation. This is certified by the latest edition of the Gift Index, the report produced by the National Transplant Center which analyzes the numbers of declarations of willingness to donate organs and tissues recorded in 2022 when issuing the electronic identity card in the registry offices of the 7,028 Italian Municipalities in which the service is active.



The Index was published in view of the 26th National Organ Donation Day which is celebrated on Sunday 16 April: the values ​​are expressed in cents and take into account some indicators such as the percentage of consents, that of abstentions and the number of documents issued.



San Pier d’Isonzo achieved a gift index of 82.90/100, thanks to a consensus rate of 88.5% with 19.6% abstention: a figure that earned the regional record ahead of Socchieve (Udine) and Malborghetto Valbruna (Udine).



Udine is the best among the provinces of Fvg overall, 12/a out of 107 nationwide, while Trieste is 22/a, Pordenone 23/a and Gorizia 27/a. Friuli Venezia Giulia was fourth among the Italian regions, climbing one position compared to 2021, with a donation index of 63.07/100 (consent to donation equal to 71.3%), above the national average which in 2022 was stands at 58.64/100 (68.2% consensus). (HANDLE).

