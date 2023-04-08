The ORGANPATEN-Prize 2016 was awarded to excellent motives that motivate the general public to openly discuss the subject of organ donation or encourage nurses and doctors to participate in the joint task of organ donation in the interests of the deceased. Citizens from all over Germany took part in the competition and submitted more than 220 motifs.

The winners were selected by an independent expert jury. Citizens voted for their personal favorites for the community prize. Each award-winning motif receives prize money of between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.

Winner of the ORGANPATEN Prize 2016

Category “Poster General Population”

1st place: Mrs. Lisa Galinski, Düsseldorf

2nd place: Mrs. Teresa Lambrecht, Linden

3rd place: Mrs. Merve Özdogan, Stuttgart

Category “Postcard motif general population”

1st place: Mrs. Sigrid Vischedyk, Paderborn

2nd place: Mrs. Insa Krey, Hanover

3rd place: Mrs. Natalie Wiebe, Weinstadt

Category “Poster motif for doctors and nurses”

Ms. Simone Miesner, Berlin

Communitypreis