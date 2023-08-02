Organic carrot bread (Mühlenmöhrli) | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the pre-dough (for 1 loaf):

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir with a spoon until the water is bound. Cover the dough (e.g. with an oilcloth) and leave to rise at room temperature for 10 to 12 hours.

Ingredients for the sourdough:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir until the water binds. Cover the dough (e.g. with an oilcloth) and leave to rise at room temperature for 10 to 12 hours.

Ingredients for the seed block:

Roast the sunflower seeds in the oven at 200 degrees (top/bottom heat) for 5 to 10 minutes so that they get a nice tan and smell nutty. Place in a bowl with the other ingredients, mix and leave covered for 5 to 10 hours at room temperature.

Ingredients for the main dough:

Roughly grate the carrots. Place all ingredients in a food processor and knead with the dough hook on low speed for 5 to 10 minutes. If you don’t have a food processor, you can of course knead by hand. Leave the dough to rest in a covered bowl (e.g. with an oilcloth) at room temperature for 1 hour.

Put the sunflower seeds in a bowl, shape the dough into a loaf with wet hands and roll it all over in the seeds. Place in a loaf tin (16.5 cm long, 9 cm wide, 8.5 cm high) and cover (e.g. with an oilcloth). Leave to rise at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours or in the fridge for 10 to 18 hours until the dough has risen well.

Bake:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees (upper/lower heat). Place the bread on a tray in the hot oven, pour water on the bottom of the oven and bake the bread for about 60 minutes. After 5 minutes baking time reduce the temperature to 190 degrees.

Make your own sourdough

Making sourdough is easy, it just takes a little time. With this instant sourdough recipe, it only takes three days. You need a warm place and a tightly closed container. The recipe yields 300 grams of sourdough.

Tag 1: Finely grind 25 g organic whole grain rye and mix with 25 g lukewarm water to form a smooth dough. Place in the jar, seal and leave in a warm place for 24 hours.

Tag 2: Now the sourdough has to be fed. To do this, finely grind another 25 g of whole grain rye, add to the sourdough with 25 g of lukewarm water and mix. Leave to rest in a warm place for another 24 hours.

Tag 3: Finely grind 100 g wholegrain rye and add to the sourdough with 100 g lukewarm water and mix. Leave to rest in a warm place for 24 hours.

Tag 4: Now the sourdough can be used to bake bread.

