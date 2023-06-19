Organic cosmetics, what are the advantages and where to find the best products

Organic cosmetics have distinct advantages over traditional ones, the important thing is to learn how to find the best products.

Rely only on wording BIO is not enoughit is therefore essential to understand what the product contains, in what quantities and how to best use it.

Only by evaluating the cosmetics is it possible choose something that is suitable for your skin and able to improve one’s aesthetics, without harm.

Organic cosmetics: why they are better

We use many cosmetics every day but often these, even from famous brands, contain substances that are not ideal for the skin. Without already considering everything with which the dermis has to fight every day: sun rays, atmospheric agents, smog, stress. Cosmetics are a further element that needs to be dealt with, which is why they should never weigh down the skin or suffocate it but guarantee adequate coverage.

The benefits of natural cosmetics (tantasalute.it)

Organic cosmetics are of better quality because free of toxic and dangerous substances for the body, without allergenic elements and synthetic substances. Choosing an organic product therefore means paying attention to both your skin and the surrounding environment. By cosmetics we do not mean only make-up but also everything that is used to nourish the skin, hydrate it, improve it. Our body through the external layers it drains the toxins, then expels everything that is not very useful for internal activities. Therefore, choosing a cosmetic is not a simple matter of aesthetics, it is a question of enhancing or not the needs of the body.

In the classic cosmetics we find water, vaseline, oils deriving from silicones and petroleum, products such as glycerine, therefore of synthetic origin, perfumes, polymers, parabens. In the natural ones we find water, vegetable oils, natural additives, natural emulsifiers, natural perfumes, essential oils. Organic products can also be prepared at home by exploiting the properties of natural ingredients such as sugar and honey to purify the skin, oil to nourish, lemon to smooth. Alternatively there are many excellent companies, just read l’INCI then the composition of the product in question to really visualize what’s inside.

The ingredients are placed from the main one to the one present to a lesser extent, especially pay attention to the abbreviations that often “hide” something else. If you don’t know what it is, do an internet search before choosing, carefully evaluate the percentages and always opt for totally natural products. Obviously in general you can expect a different result, different timing, a reduced color coverage but certainly the skin will be less inclined to develop dermatitis and allergies.

Among the best brands of organic cosmetics on the market there are: Antos, PlantaDea, PuroBio Cosmetics, Biofficina Toscana, Biosolis, Cattier but there are so many brands, you just need to study the composition for both online and in-store products.

