Organic Fertilizers – Pros and Cons Gardeners Need to Consider

Soil quality certainly plays a crucial role in the success of any garden. The use of natural fertilizer versus synthetic fertilizer has long been a debate among breeders and farmers. Fertilizer is essential for the healthy growth of plants. Using organic fertilizers in the garden can be beneficial for your plants and many gardeners enjoy using them. However, there are also some disadvantages. Use organic fertilizers – you need to know the pros and cons so that you can successfully develop your garden. Continue reading!

What is an organic fertilizer?

Organic fertilizers are made from plant or animal waste. This waste can include paper, leaves, fruit peels, leftover food, and even fruit juice. It can also be highly processed compost or fertilizer based products. Many organic fertilizers contain carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, all of which are beneficial to plants. Animal manure is used very often and is a natural fertilizer for vegetables. Many gardeners successfully use cow manure as a fertilizer for vegetables. Horse manure is also great for vegetable beds to ensure your plants get proper nutrition and grow healthily.

Gardeners also use eggshells as fertilizer to add calcium to the soil. An interesting and also useful application of organic fertilizers is the use of rolled oats as fertilizer.

Organic fertilizers – advantages and disadvantages

Below we explain the specific advantages and disadvantages of using organic fertilizers. In general, one should keep in mind that like all other gardening tasks, fertilizing is all about the right amounts and ingredients that each individual plant needs. Because every plant needs specific nutrients and you have to know the needs of the plants well. If organic fertilizer is enriched in liquid form, this promotes better accessibility to the roots of the plants.

What are the advantages of organic fertilizer?

Using organic fertilizers has many advantages. Organic fertilizers are a good addition to the soil and they make the soil rich and ideal for planting. If you use biological means in the garden, the decomposition process takes place without chemical intervention. Organic fertilizers are biodegradable and do not cause environmental pollution. This is very important for sustainable gardening. Organic fertilizers are a source of many important elements for the healthy growth of plants.

One of the best properties of organic fertilizer is improving soil structure, specifically the soil’s ability to hold water and nutrients. Because organic fertilizer is rich in organic matter, it encourages microbes to thrive, and the microbes naturally make the nutrients in the soil available to the plants.

Gardeners know that some synthetic fertilizers can cause plant damage to the leaves and roots, which is not the case with organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers reduce erosion and the food produced is non-toxic. Of course you don’t have to exaggerate when you fertilize with organic means, but use appropriate amounts.

You can make organic fertilizer yourself in the garden or on the farm. Many gardeners make their own fertilizer and use it regularly for healthy plants and bountiful harvests. Here are some suggestions on how to make DIY organic fertilizer.

How can you make simple organic fertilizers yourself

Here is a list of home remedies that can be used for a natural fertilizer. Everyone probably has these tools at home. Try feeding your plants naturally:

coffee grounds

Used coffee grounds are perfect for your plants and can give them a nutrient boost while building healthy soil. It is rich in nitrogen and potassium.

vegetable water

Instead of throwing away the water left over from cooking or steaming vegetables, use it as a natural organic fertilizer.

banana peels

Banana peels are a great natural fertilizer for plants. They are high in potassium, and in the plant world, potassium is an important nutrient for plant growth.

wood ash

The ash left over from burning wood is very useful as fertilizer for your garden. But use the light gray ash at the bottom of your fireplace, not the black lumps of coal. Wood ash is high in potassium and raises the pH of the soil. So do not use them on acid-loving plants.

Disadvantages of using organic fertilizers

Not all products are created equal, and many organic products give inconsistent results. So make sure you choose a product that has been industry verified. Another disadvantage is that the nutrient content of organic fertilizers can often be low. So you have to fertilize more often. With organic fertilizer, the beneficial microorganisms in the soil will nourish the plants, but not as quickly as you would like.

In order to ensure sufficient nutrients for the plants, one must use large amounts of organic fertilizers. The possible nitrogen depletion is one of the other disadvantages of organic fertilizer. Organic fertilizers tend to be more expensive than synthetic ones and that can also be seen as a disadvantage.