Choose the bio for breakfast and at the time of the aperitif. In the first case to make what is already considered an important meal for health even healthier, in the second to positively enrich a habit often branded as unhealthy. The proposal comes from the international exhibition of organic and natural products, Sana 2022, organized by BolognaFiere in collaboration with AssoBio, FederBio and Cosmetica Italia and scheduled at the Bologna exhibition center from 8 to 11 September 2022.