Organic foods: how they are produced

Today we hear more and more about organic food and products but many, even knowing that they are good for you, don’t know what’s changing.

There has been a real boom in Organic products but not adequate information on the matter. At the supermarket we see ‘normal’ fruit and organic fruit, which costs more, without knowing what the difference is for health.

Despite what many may imagine, the difference fundamental is in the whole process. Therefore, when it comes to organic food, we refer to more, more careful and more structured work, which therefore also leads to higher prices.

Organic foods: what they are and how they are produced

The organic foods can be both animal and vegetable and substantially they are made, bred, cultivated according to organic production. Therefore, they do not involve the use of chemical substances such as fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides and genetically modified organisms. Organic agriculture differentiates its production from the traditional one because it totally excludes the use of any product that could create health problems in the cycle. This results in a reduced harvest, fewer products and therefore also higher prices. Organic production is more difficult and is therefore also enhanced by a complex, natural process that leads to higher costs.

How organic foods are produced (tantasalute.it)

Organic products are environmentally friendly, have no toxic substances and dyes, therefore perfectly natural. Obviously, in order to meet this standard, they must comply with particular characteristics, easily identifiable on the packaging. Unfortunately there are cases of products that are passed off as such and which in reality are not. There are no disadvantages on these products only obviously the higher cost and the distribution which is not the same, in fact it can happen that some of these are not always available.

I organic products they are better because they have more vitamins and mineral salts, they are tastier, safer and healthier. Furthermore, organic farming promotes the seasonality of the product, biodiversity and therefore respects the environment. Among the organic products you can find everything: from vegetables to fruit, pasta and cheeses. In Italy, the most used products include milk, cereals, eggs, creams and baby products. Organic foods are certified directly by the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies and are therefore subject to control.

To understand whether it is a product that is good for you or not just look at the amount of fat, they must be a maximum of 0.5 grams per 100 grams of product.

