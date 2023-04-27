Organizational well-being is also a determining factor in curbing escape from the NHS

by Mario Sellini

26 APR – Dear Director,

I read carefully, and I greatly appreciated the article by Dominic Della PortaFedersanità Occupational Health and Safety Representative.

The organizational climate has been part of the management culture for some time in the business world with the awareness that the well-being of the human factor is an essential component of the work system in all its articulations.

Without wanting to outline a scale of priorities, certainly the working world connected to the provision of services and specifically the provision of health services aimed at the prevention and treatment of citizens’ health, is predominantly affected by the organizational climate and the well-being connected to it present in companies.

In this sense, the pandemic has provided us with important elements for reflection and action.

The stress to which all healthcare structures have been subjected, from the general and strategic management to individual healthcare professionals, has demonstrated, if ever there was any need, how much organizational well-being affects the effectiveness of responses.

Legislative Decree 626/94 had already focused attention on the specific aspects of organizational well-being.

We owe the 2004 European framework agreement the definition of work-related stress (WS) as a “condition which may be accompanied by disturbances or dysfunctions of a physical, psychological or social nature and is a consequence of the fact that some individuals do not feel able to correspond to the requests or expectations placed on them”.

However, the modification contained in the art. 28 of Legislative Decree no. 81/08 to fully incorporate work-related stress and psycho-social risk into Italian legislation.

On these premises, our Scientific Society has developed and registered an intervention tool based on the guidelines contained in the document of the “European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound)” which proposed a guide for small and medium-sized enterprises on causes, effects and prevention of work-related stress and psychosocial risk, from which four checklists are drawn, each with a specific field of investigation.

Our Scientific Society, Form-Aupi, has adapted this tool to the national reality and it has also been used in some public health organizations.

We firmly believe that the attention paid by Federsanità to this issue is of extraordinary importance for a real recovery of public health care.

Organizational well-being, together with economic aspects, is the determining factor in the escape of doctors and other professionals from the public health service. The role played, the economic and social recognition together with the organizational well-being can play an important role in relation to the attractiveness of the public service.

Mario Sellini

President Form-AUPI

April 26, 2023

