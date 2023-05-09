Orgasm Day: How Women Climax

Many women have never had an orgasm. Sexologist Ann-Marlene Henning reveals why the climax is a question of the right training.

According to a study by the German Society for Sex Research, just 33 percent of German women have an orgasm during sex – and only four percent of them through vaginal penetration. Only through clitoral stimulation do most women reach the climax.

Nevertheless, many women do not experience an orgasm – not only during the sexual act. “If the partner doesn’t ‘get it’, it may be because they don’t open it exactly the same kind touched as she is used to with herself. This is the technical version. The emotional variant is: I can’t let myself go,” is the verdict of Ann-Marlene Henning. The sex and couples counselor is convinced that most women do not know their bodies well or simply have not gained enough experience. “In many women, for example, there are still no synapses in the brain that “know” what it’s like to be touched on the G-spot – because there has simply never been a touch,” she continues.

As with any learning process, synapse pathways must first be created. About with sex toys? Her recommendation here is quite clear: “Not for the time being!”. It is initially not good for a woman who does not even know herself or cannot please herself to try a vibrator. “It is precisely this inner perception that you have to train before something can be associated with pleasure. My advice to all women who don’t have an orgasm: First learn to touch yourself.”

“The brain is the largest sexual organ”



There’s a good reason women have a better self-image than young girls as they age – they know their bodies. “Young women explore their bodies less,” Ann-Marlene Henning is certain. “They have sex, but often find their vagina disgusting. And if the brain associates something with disgust, then sex is not intended. That’s why I advise: explore yourself, play with yourself. Because the fact is: the brain is that largest sexual organ”. This sounds quite simple at first, but it is not for many women.

The inhibitions are often so great that it takes a lot of effort to take a closer look at the intimate area. In therapy, the sexologist tries to direct the women’s attention “downwards”. Among other things, she advises her patients to use a mirror in order to look at themselves from a different angle – in the truest sense of the word. The most important thing here is the time that you have to take for it. According to Ann-Marlene Henning, women could play with sensual oils Massage cherries light and create a pleasant atmosphere. “To make it a good experience”.

“An orgasm can be learned”



Women often approach the subject too tensely. If you tense up too much when trying to induce an orgasm and you don’t breathe properly, you won’t get over the threshold, on the contrary: the arousal decreases. But: “You can learn to have an orgasm,” reveals the sexologist. Therefore, the training consists primarily of relaxing, just taking deep breaths and – most importantly – using the hands to explore the body. Be it alone or together with your partner. Because only when you know which areas need to be stimulated in order to experience an orgasm can you specifically address them.

Using a vibrator is not (yet) recommended at this point. “The problem is this tense constant continuation for many who cannot cum. In such cases, I advise against sex toys. They vibrate too much. The clitoris likes it, but the vagina doesn’t – because it can hardly feel the vibration. So there’s absolutely no point in inserting a vibrator,” says the therapist, describing the problem. “When you know your body and also know how to bring about an orgasm, the reach for the sex toy but definitely recommendable”.

She even has her own erotic card game (BUT! BUT! BUT!) on the market, which is just as suitable for couples as it is for people who have just fallen in love. “There are three rounds in total that should lead to a couple getting closer”. It’s not about getting naked as quickly as possible, but about building closeness and overcoming distances with the help of questions, eye contact and gentle touches. Regardless of whether you have just met or have been a couple for many years. Either way, the game can do a lot of good to bring two people together.

If you know your body well, you can gain new experiences with sex toys © Claudia Nass / Getty Images

Sex toys for women



The nice thing is: When the knot has burst and a woman knows exactly how to climax, she can live out her sexuality according to all the rules of the art. Together with your partner or alone. “If you have your orgasm under control, you can certainly experiment with sex toys,” advises Ann-Marlene Henning. Above all, she recommends practicing classic dildos, since the vagina can only feel pressure, not vibration. However, sex toys should be used with caution: “It’s not good if you’re dependent on a vibrating device, meaning you can only cum with it,” she warns.

are particularly in demand at the moment Vibrators to lay on. They primarily stimulate the clitoris, making them a popular means of masturbation for women. Alternatively, they can also be used during sexual intercourse – there are special ones here Models for him and her. “Even in penetrative, i.e. normal, sexual intercourse, there is clitoral involvement,” the sex therapist also knows. It is all the more valuable to realize that Sextoys can help facilitate an orgasm. As long as a woman knows her body and enjoys exploring it.

How do the materials differ?



While sex toys used to be made of rubber or PVC, most vibrators today are made of medical silicone, which – unlike other materials – does not contain any harmful phthalates (i.e. plasticizers) that are absorbed by the mucous membranes vaginally and anally. But sex toys made of hard plastic, glass, stainless steel or ceramic are now also very popular. The question arises, which of these promises the most fun? Here you can find out what advantages the different materials have to offer:

Medical silicone has several advantages: It has a very smooth and soft surface, which makes it particularly easy to slide. In addition, it is easy to clean and kind to the skin. The material is very robust and resistant, so it does not provide a breeding ground for bacteria that can quickly nest in the smallest cracks. The only downside: Silicone-based lubricating gels damage the material, so only one can Water-based lube be used.

Acrylnitril–Butadiene–Styrol-Copolymere (ABS for short) is a plastic without plasticizers, which is also said to have good gliding properties. In contrast to silicone, the sex toys made of skin-friendly plastic are significantly harder – but they also have a long service life. You can also easily clean the ABS with soap and water.

sex toys off Glas is strange to many because the material is very fragile – but this is not true for Dildos or Anal plug made of shatterproof glass (although you shouldn’t drop it on the tiled floor!). In contrast to the other materials, glass is hypoallergenic, and it can also be both cooled and heated: and thus promises very special intimate experiences. Here you can use silicone and water-based lubricants, cleaning is also a breeze.

Stainless steel sex toys consist – at least in Germany – of 100 percent surgical steel, which is also nickel-free. Similar to glass, the material can be cooled or heated and thus provide a special kick. Especially if it’s in the form of a Anal plug or The nipple clamp is used. Stainless steel can be easily cleaned with soap and warm water. And the best part is: the sex toy takes on body temperature.

Sex toys are used much less frequently, but are still freely available ceramics. Slightly heavier in the hand, the robust material has a number of advantages, such as its good maneuverability and its smooth, easy-to-clean surface. In addition, the material is very skin-friendly as there are no known allergies to sex toys ceramics gives.

How long have sex toys been around?



Supposedly, dildos have been around since antiquity in the 6th century (BC) – although at that time they were still used for voyeuristic stimulation of the partner. The realization that these can also be used for masturbation was only gained much later. At that time they were still called olisbos, but the term “dildo” was introduced in the 18th century. What many do not know: In its early days, the sex toy was still considered a medical aid, for example to widen the vagina before a natural birth. Today, however, it only serves to increase a woman’s sense of pleasure or to make the love life between two people more exciting. Either way, the topic of sex toys has long since ceased to be taboo – after all, it enriches the lives of millions of singles and couples many times over. Especially if it can help you to have an orgasm.

