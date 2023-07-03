Orgasms for everyone, because sexiness starts in the mind!

Jess answers the question of how true devotion to one’s own self, one’s own sexuality and thus a fulfilled and contented life can succeed.

Jess Kugler in a session with a client.

Everyone would like to have good sex, more sex or consensual sex, because a sexually fulfilled life is the breeding ground for health, contentment and individual happiness.

According to Jess Kugler, good sex is life-changing and makes all the difference in the lives of her clients.

The longing to understand sexuality as a form of expression of one’s own ego and to live it out in a fulfilling way is immense, but the courage to do this is often lacking in the rigid, blocking limits that our society still imposes on this topic.

This runs through almost all German bedrooms.

“Basically, two essential aspects are missing: open communication with the respective counterpart about one’s own needs and devotedly practiced self-love, in the truest sense of the word,” says Jess Kugler.

It’s about reducing fear, shame and uncomfortable feelings and awakening the sexual energy that is inherent in every woman.

This requires the basic work of going “in touch” with one’s own feelings and needs, dissolving one’s own blockages, speaking openly about them and feeling the desire to let the multifaceted nature of one’s own personality blossom.

“We can, indeed we must, break the great silence and bring pleasurable, fulfilled and authentically lived sexuality out of its shadowy existence and into normality. Energizing one’s sexual energy energetically means that each person involved becomes the best version of themselves. All in all, it means a creative process for everyone to be able to live healthier, happier and more relaxed lives,” encourages Jess Kugler.

Knowing about the latest studies that speak of orgasm rates between 34% and 41% in heterosexual women, it is time to end the negative connotation of sexuality and the shame of open communication about it. It’s time to abandon the blurred image of “everyone has good sex, just not me”, to end the immensely felt pressure to perform and to put curious, playful exploration in its place.

“On the journey of discovery to oneself, I stand by my clients’ side. Loving with devotion, starting with radical self-love, and the feeling of being fully understood, also starting with yourself,” Jess Kugler continues, “I accompany her and I am always deeply moved by how women break their bonds and get out of their depths Shine from the inside out.

As a systemic coach and couple & sex counselor iA, Jess Kugler creates a protected framework in exclusive individual coaching, training and seminars in which women can reconnect with their very own, feminine intuition and cultivate their erotic intelligence.

Couple & Sex Counseling

“I help frustrated women & couples who are stuck, feeling trapped and powerless in their repetitive daily routines, get out of the passion doldrums. As a certified systemic coach for change management and couple and sex therapist i. A. My passion is to help individuals and couples identify, understand and manage their relationship and sexual issues. In a confidential and supportive environment, I offer space for open discussions and mutual growth. The focus of my work is on interpersonal, interpersonal communication within the relationship, the rebuilding of closeness, intimacy and connectedness and a fulfilling sex life.”

Contact

Jess Kugler – just know you can

Jess Kugler

Old Poststrasse 9

53842 Troisdorf

01744041412

