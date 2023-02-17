February 17, 202301:29

Yes video “Big Brother VIP” turns the buoy of the thirty-fourth episode. In this new appointment of the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini many discussions centered on the exes who questioned awareness and balances in the House. Giaele De Donà met her father while Attilio Romita announced a reconciliation with Mimmuzza and then quarreled with Sarah. In televoting, Oriana Marzoli was indicated as the public’s favorite and sent Nikita to a direct nomination. With Pelizzon, for the elimination, Sarah, Antonino, Andrea, Daniele and Murgia will see it.

The episode of “Big Brother Vip” begins with an empty armchair: that of Attilio Romita. He who was eliminated during the last episode and left without saying goodbye to anyone. And how will it end with Mimmuzza?

Giale and her husband’s letter We start first with the case of Giaele. The girl was very upset by the letter received from her husband. She expected a gesture of affection and instead she received a letter of reproaches. Antonella, on the other hand, in the confessional said she understood a little of Giaele’s husband’s reaction. Alfonso asks her why in the beginning she praised free love and open marriage, when now she instead finds herself in the role of the bourgeois wife. Was she pretending before or is she pretending now? She explains that she understood that private is one thing and another to manifest certain things publicly in full view of all.

A surprise for Jael Alfonso tells her to run into the garden and she goes, convinced that she will find Brad. As soon as she arrives she freezes and in reality she is in front of her father. He sympathizes with her letter from Brad, which he says he doesn’t appreciate at all. And then he invites her to go on quietly.

Martina, between Daniele and Oriana Martina’s entry into the house has created havoc in Daniele’s already precarious balance. The past few days have been characterized by moments of high tension and quarrels. There are also different versions of their story. Daniele claims that they have never been together while Martina talks about a relationship made up of ups and downs. She is the girl, however, she denies that she ever wanted to come between him and Oriana, and she also reiterates to him now that as far as she is concerned, he has the right to make a story. But then, in the face to face between the two LEDs, the tones rise again. The boy in particular cannot accept that Martina has said that he exploits their relationship. Then Daniele comes out and Oriana is called. She immediately starts the attack, reproaching Martina for having said that seeing them together makes her strange. Then images from last night of Oriana and Daniele under the sheets are shown.

Antonella and Edoardo, the quarrels because of Antonino and… Alberto For the Donnalisis there were (as always) days of quarrels. Everything was triggered by a scene of jealousy from Edoardo for a moment in the confessional in which Antonella licked some cream off a spoon Antonino passed her. From there a quarrel over how Antonella reacted to their disagreement. Then the clip closes with the images of Alberto massaging Edoardo’s feet in a very accomplice way… Going back live Alfonso turns to Edoardo telling him that 2023 a man gets angry because his girlfriend dances, sings, has fun is. .. bullshit. Donnamaria tries to defend herself by saying that she is aware that her reactions are excessive and for this she apologizes, but Antonella seems to be provoking him on purpose, even in relating to Antonino.

Edoardo and Alberto, dangerous relationship The relationship between Donnamaria and Alberto is put under the magnifying glass while Fiordelisi watches from the LED room. Antonella is suspicious and even Nikita has noticed something between the games of glances and glances. Then during the kissing contest it just so happened Alberto and Edoardo found themselves kissing. Edoardo definitely denies this and doesn’t understand how, after five months spent together, Antonella can still have doubts about it. Fiordelisi tells of having lived in her youth a story that marked her, when she was engaged to a boy who in reality only kept her as a cover since he was homosexual.

Attilio and Mimmuzza’s letter Romita arrives in the studio and the first thing he hears is a letter sent by Mimmuzza. She says she wants to give him a second chance but also that winning her back will be like climbing a complicated peak. Romita then explains that he has found a wounded and upset woman, who has found himself involved in a heavy game despite her. However, Attilio explains that he has returned to the house and that it was never a possibility that she would shut him out of her, and he says he is convinced that he is able to win her back.

The situation between Ivana and Onestini Alfonso summons Mrazova to the led and asks her how things are going with Luca. She replies that after a few tense moments after the last episode they clarified and now everything is fine. Signorini asks her why they are in a sort of impasse. According to him, the end of their relationship is the result of a wound that Ivana carries inside. She refers to her loss of her dad, so she went through a very difficult time during which Luca was not as close to her as she would have liked. However, she herself admits that when they are close their complicity is always strong and when asked if she considers him the man of her life, she doesn’t know what to answer.

Diamante, Onestini’s sworn enemy There are continuous sparks between Luca and Matteo Diamante accuses Onestini of being false and slippery. But Nikita’s ex is not only angry with Luca, Oriana and the others who make up the group that revolves around Onestini are also in her sights, whom she accuses of insulting people behind their backs, of removing the microphones to confabulate.

The result of the televoting It’s time to find out who is the public’s favorite VIP among the four “heavyweights” in the race: Antonella Fiordelisi, Antonino Spinalbese, Nikita Pelizon and Oriana Marzoli. A bit surprisingly, Oriana wins. She is invited to go superled while the other three have to stay in the salon. La Marzoli will have to decide which of the three to send directly to televoting for next Monday’s elimination. The three are ushered into the superled and, lined up in front of Oriana, they await the new verdict: she chooses Nikita, whom she accuses of pretending to be a goody saint while she cheats you as soon as she can. Oriana also thinks Nikita approached Antonella in a tactical way, thinking that their alliance would have been fruitful to win over the public at home. At this point Edoardo puts his own into it, confirming that he had heard Antonella say that they worked together. Fiordelisi denies having had doubts, at least from New Year’s Eve onwards, about her friendship with Nikita and she even less remembers having uttered such a phrase. Signorini throws some fuel on the fire by pointing out that if Antonella is lying it means that she considers the dynamics of the game with Nikita more important than her relationship with Edoardo. “It would be proof that he doesn’t give a damn about you two.” Tempers heat up and in the end Antonella intimates to Edoardo: “Tonight you sleep somewhere else”.

The immune of the week We begin by discovering the immunes of the house: Edoardo, Tavassi and Micol while Sonia makes Antonella immune while Orietta chooses Onestini.

The relationship between Antoninus and Jael Before the nominations, the relationship between Antonino and Giaele is analysed. She always feels called to prove something, but he gets impatient with things he perceives as evil, for example when he calls him “a strategist”. Between the two litigants, the third wheel enters, namely Geneva, who when asked by the studio says that in her opinion what Giaele does is emotional manipulation and hers is not a disinterested feeling.

The appointment It starts from Nikita who nominates the Murgia, Antonino votes Sarah instead not being able to vote for anyone of those he really would like. Alberto instead chooses Daniele. Jaele also mentions Altobello, while Daniel mentions Nicole’s name. Milena appoints Antonino, while the Murgia chooses Sarah. Davide nominates Giaele, Andrea adds a nomination for Altobello which returns the favour.

Mimmuzza’s anger During the commercial break Attilio receives a furious phone call from Mimmuzza because Sarah said that Romita put a note in her beauty bag. The journalist denies ever having done anything like that, Sarah then goes to get the note, which is nothing more than the leaflet with her name on it, one of the many that were attached to the Vipponi clothes. But Romita takes Altobello’s “revelation” as a deliberate act to “ruin” him, causing the audience to booh.

The nominations in the confessional It begins with Oriana nominating Andrea. Antonella instead names Daniele, Tavassi names Sarah and Onestini obviously Antonino. Micol mentions Sarah’s name, Edoardo that of Antonino. Thus Nikita, Sarah, Antonino, Andrea, Daniele and Murgia go to nominations.

