This year Mediaset has decided to counter the San Remo Festival and in any case broadcast the evening appointments of the network programs. On Thursday 9 February the third evening of the musical event and a new episode of the “Big Brother VIP”. Clearly, this is a very difficult, if not impossible challenge. Most of the Italian public is very fond of the Festival and for this reason they will probably choose to follow the important event. In addition to viewers, there is someone in particular who feels a strong affection for Sanremo, despite working for the competition: it is about Orietta Berti.

Berti is a reality TV commentator and, for this reason, she is live on Canale 5 tonight. However, it seems that the singer would like to be elsewhere. It has, in fact, ticked a comment from Orietta under a post on the official profile of Sanremo. The account shared a video of Maneskin, guests tonight on the Ariston stage, and the diva wanted to leave hearts for the band. Furthermore, Osvaldo’s wife also left others messages related to the Festival, for example in a photo of the singer in the competition Lazza shared by the profile of “Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni”.

See more

“I won’t watch Thursday evening because I’m on Big Brother, but I will definitely get it backI never miss it”, he told Rtl 102.5. But, apparently, Orietta was unable to wait and, through social networks, she is already following the musical event. It must be said that Berti’s attitude is quite curious. The columnist works for Canale 5 which is facing a very important challenge against Rai 1, therefore commenting on a competitor’s program while it is live it’s not very professional. At the moment, Alfonso Signorini has not spoken about the ‘gaffe’. But, who knows, maybe someone from the upper floors of Cologno Monzese he may not have liked it this gesture.

In any case, Berti seems to have no intention of returning to the role of columnist next year. “I’ve been with Fabio Fazio for many years, I’ll go back to him”, he has declared. Although she gets on very well with Alfonso Signorini and Sonia Bruganelli, the experience at “Big Brother Vip” will probably end soon for the singer, who is already ready to return to ‘Mamma Rai’, where she worked for many years and where she will feel more ‘home’.