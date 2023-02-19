A 52-year-old woman, Monica Vinci, stabbed her thirteen-year-old daughter Chiara and then threw herself out of the window in Silì, a hamlet of Oristano. She was rescued and transported to the hospital with the 118 service helicopter in serious condition, suffering fractures and bruises, but her life is not in danger. The 112 alarm was given by a passerby, who was passing near the house and who saw the woman’s body lying on the ground. A 118 ambulance and the head of the Oristano Flying Squad Samuele Cabitzosu arrived on the spot.

The murder

According to what has been learned, the woman attempted to take her own life by jumping from the first floor of the house where the tragedy took place. It would have been the father who found her lifeless daughter in the bathroom of the house. The man, a local police officer in Oristano, had separated from his wife. She the latter, unemployed, lived alone with her daughter. Oristano prosecutor Valerio Bagattini also arrived at the scene of the murder.