Orlandi case, behind the words of Francesco at the Angelus the requests of the family lawyer

«On the 40th anniversary of the death of Emanuela Orlandi, I would like to once again express my closeness to her family, especially her mother. I assure my prayers and extend my remembrance to all

families who carry the pain of a missing person. The request of Laura Sgrò, lawyer of the Orlandi family, may have weighed on the choice of Pope Francis at the end of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square: last June 15, a week before the anniversary of the disappearance of the very young Vatican citizen, she sent a e-mail, which the Corriere publishes exclusively to the Vatican Secretariat of State, «at the address of Father Leonardo Sapienza».

The role of father Leonardo Sapienza

“Next week will be the ominous anniversary of the fortieth anniversary of her disappearance – writes Laura Sgrò in her email – on Sunday 25 June there will be a meeting to remember Emanuela, the participants will then converge in Piazza San Pietro for the Angelus of His Holiness” . And she adds: “It would be the family’s wish that your Holiness remember Emanuela and greet the group of people who will gather for her”. What Francis actually did, at the end of the celebration, after also remembering the 46 victims of the revolt in the women’s prison in Honduras and asking, as always, for peace for Ukraine and the world. And certainly after having agreed it with Father Leonardo Sapienza, Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household: that is, the head of the Pope’s ceremonial, the one who keeps his agenda and proposes the requests that arrive, after obviously having carried out an initial screening. The Regent agrees with him on everything, who the Pope meets and who he can approach on the sidelines of the events in which he participates. Anyone who knows him knows that if he can, he lends a hand to everyone, in the sense that he proposes to the Holy Father all sensible requests that can be accepted. As could have happened on this occasion.

The sit-in, banners and applause

The protesters of the sit-in for Emanuela Orlandi were welcomed in St. Peter’s Square to applause and unrolled a banner with Emanuela’s photo and the words “Truth and justice”, “Emanuela is our sister”, “Pietro don’t give up”. . On Saturday evening the brother of the deceased had made it known that he had received authorization for the group to go to the square with “themed shirts and banners” and after the Angelus he commented: “The fact that the Pope recalled the 40th and from what emerged from his words, the hope to clarify, that the truth emerges, I take it as a positive signal, which I hope will be listened to by those senators who are

objecting to the commission because they must also know that

evidently even the Pope at this moment wants it to be

get to the truth.”

