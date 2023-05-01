Orlandi case, Pietro: “I don’t apologize about Wojtyla, he knew the truth about Emanuela and kept silent”

“I don’t apologize for the phrases about John Paul II because I have never offended anyone, I thought it appropriate to play an audio, then that I said that phrase, that Wojtyla went out secretly, it’s a phrase that everyone said, it wasn’t considered a serious matter, however, someone wanted to link this situation to the words of this member of the Magliana band”.

Emanuela Orlandi, Pope Francis: “The accusations against John Paul II? Stupid” April 28, 2023

It says Peter Orlandibrother of the 15-year-old who died in June 1983, interviewed by “Verissimo”, returning to the storm triggered by his statements on the Polish pope’s nocturnal outings after the hearing with the Vatican promoter.

“I have always been convinced that he knew what had happened to Emenuela, I remember when he came to our house and spoke to us about international terrorism, he assured us that he would do everything possible but then allowed silence and silence to descend on this each other, he kept silent until the end, so it happened for Ratzinger and Pope Francis he did it for ten years, perhaps now they have understood that silence has not helped, these past 40 years, however, I cannot forget them and I forgive the word I crossed it out of the dictionary”.

“When I hear the statement from the secretary of state, Parolin – he then added – I am happy that he says that with this investigation we must shed light on a mother who is suffering, but this mother is now 93 years old and in these 40 years it doesn’t seem that no one has torn their clothes for her”.

Emanuela Orlandi, Pietro: “The untouchables still exist in the Vatican” by Giuseppe Scarpa

April 18, 2023

“Emanuela was kidnapped and taken to London”

“When those documents came out”, continues Orlandi regarding the trail of Emanuela’s kidnapping and her transfer to London, “everyone branded them as false, ridiculous, even the Vatican, however they never answered my question why they were in a safe from the Prefecture of Economic Affairs. I have not abandoned that lead, I believe that Emanuela was taken there and more than the Banda della Magliana, Renatino De Pedis has something to do with it, Emanuela was taken to blackmail someone, De Pedis was used as a laborer “.

“I believe in the passage told by Minardi – he continues on the statements of Sabina Minardi in the Netflix documentary series “Vatican girl” – at that time she was handed over to the Vatican, then if an abuse took place it may have been to create the object of blackmail”.

“If the Vatican wanted the investigation, it would last very little”

Orlandi made his debut in the broadcast by stating that for him Emanuela “is alive”, “I feel her alive”. “The Vatican – he finally accused – 40 years ago of everything to prevent the truth from coming out otherwise I can’t explain all the behavior of these 40 years”. The investigation opened by the prosecutors from Oltretevere, however, “I took it as a positive thing – he says -, it will have to take us somewhere, in my opinion this investigation could last very little because I have always said it, with a a little good will could make it last a very short time”.

“My mother always asks me: ‘Did you find Emanuela'”

“When I go to visit my mother she always asks me ‘did you find Emanuela then?’ She always waits for the good news, which will come sooner or later, I’m always optimistic,” she added. As for the alleged dossier, Pietro Orlandi affirmed: “The Pope’s waiter, Paolo Gabriele who was a friend of mine, saw it, and Father Georg himself told my lawyer, he told her ‘the dossier is there but it is in the secretariat of State , so when he now says he doesn’t have it, it’s true.”