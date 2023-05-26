Orsi Jj4 and Mj5, the Tar of Trento suspends the killing: “Danger not fully ascertained”











26 maggio 202311:05

Lav will deposit the detailed information required to bring the animals to safety in a safe haven, fully bearing the costs









Yes video L’killing bears Jj4 and Mj5 has been suspended since Tar of Trent until 27 June. “The life of the bears is safe for now”, comments Lav, who has filed an appeal against the culling orders together with other associations such as Enpa and Oipa. The possibilities of transferring the animals become more concrete, and Lav will deposit the in-depth information required to bring the animals to safety in a safe havenfully bearing the costs. The hearing on the merits of the Tar will take place on December 14, and Lav believes that up to this date Jj4 and Mj5 cannot be killed.

“The measure of the abatement follows the affirmation of the

danger of the animalbut this affirmation cannot be explained in the disputed decree, nor in the two opinions of Ispra” given that “in the case in question no serious investigations have been carried out in this regard”, the administrative judges specify.

“Although there is reason to believe that the attack by the young Andrea Papi depended on the presence of puppies following the she-bear – they add – however there is no trace of the investigations carried out by the Province in this regard, because it was not produced in court the required documentation (…) all the more necessary if one considers that even the party’s consultant in his report, following the autopsy carried out on the young man’s body, highlighted the

need for further checks“.

In the hearing, the lawyers of the Ministry of the Environment had pointed out that the management of problematic specimens is “of

exclusive competence of the Autonomous Province of Trento“, reporting that at the moment no suitable spaces have been identified to accommodate the specimen.

The defenders of the Province of Trento, on the other hand, had concentrated on the

legitimacy of the measures signed by Fugatti, highlighting the absence of other viable solutions, given that the hypothesis of transfer is not envisaged by the legislation. The reconstructions of some animal welfare associations were also contested, according to which the attacks may not have been caused by the bears.

