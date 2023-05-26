Orsi Jj4 and Mj5, the Tar of Trento suspends their killing until 27 June. “The danger has not been fully ascertained”

The precautionary request proposed by various animal rights associations for the suspension of the order to cull the bear Jj4, held responsible for the killing of the runner, has been accepted by the Trento TAR Andrea Papi which took place last April 5 in the woods of Caldes. The halt to culling will be effective until 27 June, the deadline for the parties to propose additional reasons, while the hearing on the merits has been set for 14 December.

“The possibilities of transferring them are concrete and real and Lav will deposit the required in-depth analysis of the project to bring the animals to safety in a safe sanctuary, fully bearing the costs” Lav said in a statement.

Hazard not fully ascertained

According to the TAR, the danger of bear Jj4 nn has not been fully ascertained. “The culling measure follows the affirmation of the dangerousness of the animal, but this affirmation finds no explanation in the disputed decree, nor in the two opinions of Ispra” given that “in the case in question no serious investigations were carried out in this regard ”, the administrative judges specify.

“Although there is reason to believe that the assault on the young man Andrea Papi may have depended on the presence of cubs following the she-bear (…)

however, there is no trace of the investigations carried out by the Province in this regard, because the requested documentation was not produced in court (…) all the more necessary if one considers that even the party consultant in his report, following the The autopsy examination carried out on the young man’s body highlighted the need for further checks”, added the magistrates.

By “June 27, 2023”, the animal rights and environmental associations that oppose the culling of the JJ4 bear and the Ministry of the Environment must “take steps to formulate concrete proposals for the bear’s transfer to the Province of Trento” in an “suitable structure” in Italy or in a “foreign country” as an alternative to killing and ‘imprisonment’ in the Casteller centre, also finding the “resources necessary to carry out the transfer, since the related charges cannot be a burden on the Province of Trento”, the provision continues . For the judges Fulvio Rocco (president), Carlo Polidori and Antonia Tassinari ministry and associations – Lav and League for the abolition of hunting those who had challenged the order of the president of the Pat, Maurizio Fugatti – they can act “in synergy or each in their own sphere” as has already happened in the past for the Dj3 bear, “transferred to a German reserve” and the M57 bear, taken to Hungary.