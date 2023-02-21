news-txt”>

Children’s smiles can hide problems, even serious ones, which can however be intercepted early. The warning comes from the Italian Society of Orthodontics SIDO, which launches a cry of alarm on the consequences of the lack of correct development of children’s dentition.

Only the diagnosis and early resolution of orthodontic problems make it possible to prevent and intercept complications that are difficult to resolve in a more mature age, planning therapies in harmony with the psycho-physical development of young patients, warn the experts.

Careful monitoring of tooth growth in childhood and, more generally, of the orofacial development of young patients, they explain, “is essential to protect them from future problems, intervening early and promptly in case of anomalies”. Malocclusions and dentofacial malformations can have different origins, sometimes complex, both of a genetic and environmental nature, and if neglected, even in their apparently mildest forms, they can lead to severe complications, such as to jeopardize proper nutrition and life. of relationship.

It is therefore children and the protection of their smiles who are most attentive to the orthodontic specialists who are part of SIDO, a scientific society which has been dedicating its commitment for over fifty years to the professional updating of specialists in the sector. An opportunity for discussion and debate on the state of the art will be the Sido 2023 Spring meeting, which will be held in Rome on 17 and 18 March next.