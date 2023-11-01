Orthodontics in children: When to start treatment

Many children and young people will need orthodontic treatment for their teeth at some point. When tooth and/or jaw misalignments should be corrected depends primarily on their severity. What is also crucial for the start of therapy is not the child’s age, but rather their dental development. Children whose permanent teeth emerge earlier than normal may receive treatment earlier. For children whose permanent teeth erupt later, the practitioner must wait. In most cases, the dentist notices something and recommends visiting an orthodontist.

Early treatment as early as four

Early treatment begins in the primary teeth from around the age of four. But she is the exception. Extreme abnormalities are treated here, which worsen if left untreated or which could only be treated later with significantly greater effort. These include pronounced overbites, in which the upper front teeth are more than 9 millimeters in front of the lower ones, as well as underbites, in which the lower jaw pushes in front of the upper jaw. Or crossbites, in which the upper and lower rows of teeth bite together. It may also be necessary to widen an upper jaw that is too narrow. A second treatment often follows when the child is older.

Behand­lung im Grund­schul­alter

Even at primary school age, some children need to be treated. You are then in the first phase of tooth change, when the first permanent teeth erupt. Indications also include overbite, underbite and crossbite. If baby teeth have been lost due to tooth decay or an accident, a space maintainer may be necessary. This keeps the space in the dental arch free so that neighboring teeth don’t push in.

Regular treatment from age nine

Regular orthodontic treatment begins at the age of nine to ten, when the second phase of tooth change begins (mixed dentition). During this period, the orthodontist uses the increased growth of the facial skull to influence the position of the jaws. Loose clamps slow down or accelerate growth and guide the teeth into the correct position.

Treatment for teenagers

Once growth is complete around the age of 13 or 14 and all permanent teeth have erupted, loose brackets can no longer do anything. Then the treatment is done with removable aligners or fixed braces. The position of the jaws can only be influenced to a small extent; the focus is on correcting misaligned teeth. Brackets can pull displaced or incorrectly erupted teeth into the correct place.

Tipp: Find out about the treatment options before you take your daughter or son to an orthodontic practice.

Behand­lungs­dauer

If the health insurance fund pays for early treatment, it must be ended after one and a half years. For regular treatment, the upper limit set by statutory health insurance companies is four years. This corresponds to 16 quarters of treatment. On average, the active phase lasts three years. This is followed by a retention phase in which the result is retained with a bracket. For adults, the health insurance fund only contributes to the costs if the orthodontic treatment is combined with oral surgery.

Tipp: You can also find comprehensive information on the topic in the book “Orthodontics” from Stiftung Warentest.