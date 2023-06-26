Orthopedic aids indispensable therapy pillar “around the knee”

Berlin – With their new publication, GOTS and eurocom underline the importance of conservative therapy and its orthopedic aids as an alternative and supplement to surgical interventions.

“Injuries and diseases of the knee joint: how do orthopedic aids help?” – this is the title of the booklet, which the Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) and the European Manufacturers’ Association for Compression Therapy, Orthopedic Aids and Digital Health Applications, in short: eurocom, as release their second joint release. Renowned orthopedists and trauma surgeons present the current state of knowledge in the conservative and postoperative treatment of selected diagnoses and the effective use of orthopedic aids, for example in painful gonarthrosis and ligament rupture. Thomas Tischer, co-editor and president of GOTS, comments: “We read about too many operations everywhere. Conservative therapy is an important part of the treatment of our patients with injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system. It is therefore important to us to anchor the contents of conservative therapy more firmly in theoretical and practical training and in scientific journalism. This publication makes a contribution to this.”

In Germany, around 33 million people suffer from diseases or injuries to the musculoskeletal system – and thus from pain, restricted mobility and a loss of quality of life, especially when it comes to chronic diseases. In many cases, conservative treatment with orthopedic aids represents an alternative or postoperative supplement to alleviate symptoms and mobilize patients again. Oda Hagemeier, Managing Director of eurocom, explains: “We are committed to communicating the medical benefits and effectiveness of orthopedic aids. Therefore, we are pleased to be able to support a project for the second time with the available medical articles, which reflect the latest findings of experienced specialists, which uses concrete examples to illustrate how orthopedic aids help.”

“Injuries and diseases of the knee joint – how do orthopedic aids help?” is now available free of charge at eurocom-info.de/service/publikationen/.

from the content

Brace test before conversion osteotomy – predictor of outcome? (PD Dr. med. Gerrit Bode, Practice Clinic 2000 Freiburg) // Supply of aids for gonarthrosis – what is proven? (PD Dr. med. Thilo Hotfield, Klinikum Osnabrück) // Conservative therapy for PCL rupture – when and how? (Dr. med. Björn H. Drews, St. Vinzenz Klinik Pfronten) // Postoperative aid supply after knee surgery – how is the compliance? (PD Dr. med. Philipp Minzlaff, Orthoclinic Agatharied)

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner on the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-efficiency of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the provision of medical aids can be ensured now and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the fields of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.

