Orthopedic check-up: Marianowicz Medicine puts patients back on track with “Body TÜV”.

dr Willibald Walter, Medical Director of the Marianowicz Medicine Center for Diagnosis & Therapy (Image source: Daniel_Schvarcz / Marianowicz Medicine)

– Consequences of poor posture are increasingly occurring among younger people

– Orthopedic check-ups make sense even if you are in the best of health

– Renowned center offers “body TÜV” with the most modern analysis methods

(Munich, May 2023) Smartphone hump, cell phone thumb, hunched back: Around 80% of all Germans suffer from the consequences of physical poor posture and errors – and more and more of those affected are younger! A condition that Dr. Willibald Walter, Medical Director of the Marianowicz Medical Center for Diagnosis & Therapy, is a source of concern: “The number of patients with wear-related complaints has been increasing rapidly for years. Young adults, adolescents and children are also increasingly affected – a clear signal for physicians and orthopedists worldwide to take appropriate preventive, early detection and therapeutic measures.” That is why the center in Munich-Bogenhausen, with a focus on non-surgical treatment of the developed a special orthopedic check-up for the entire musculoskeletal system of adults and children. This not only allows bad posture to be recognized early and corrected in an early phase of one-sided stress. As part of this so-called “body TÜV”, potential problem areas are identified in advance using state-of-the-art analysis methods, even if there are no symptoms at all – and patients are put (back) on track on the basis of a tailor-made therapy.

Complaints in bones, joints, muscles, cartilage, tendons and ligaments are often the result of long-term damage caused by one-sided stress or poor posture. At worst, they cause chronic pain. “But wear and tear can also occur without causing pain,” warns Dr. Willibald Walter, specialist in orthopaedics, manual therapy, chirotherapy and specialist in interventional pain therapy. In order to prevent possible limitations, it is therefore essential to know the state of health of one’s body, ie to check it at an early stage – even if one is completely free of symptoms and in the best of health.

State-of-the-art analysis methods and measurements

“I bring my car to an inspection every two years. So why not my body as well?”, the spine specialist continues: “With our “body TÜV”, a full-body check-up, we can examine the entire statics of the patient – i.e. not only the back, but also all other joints – check and tailor a program for him as part of our strength measurement and bodynostics offer on the basis of objectified measurement data.” The main risk factors are analyzed and suitable countermeasures are given to the patient. The center relies on the most modern analysis methods, e.g. B. radiation-free digital gait and static analyzes and selective strength measurements, and also offers the entire spectrum of conservative therapy for appropriate treatment and prevention. “The program also provides for the essential physiotherapy, training and strengthening therapy as well as acupuncture and thus puts the patient back on track – all along the line,” explains Dr. Willibald Walter and adds: “For ambitious athletes, this examination can also be carried out at their individual running pace.”

Completely uncomplicated and flexible to integrate into everyday life

Finally, the customized program can be easily and flexibly integrated into the patient’s normal daily routine. “We have made it our task to avoid damage to the musculoskeletal system of our patients,” explains Dr. Willibald Walter: “And thanks to our efficient “Body MOT” it requires hardly any time and effort on the part of the patient. We therefore recommend everyone to take advantage of this sensible opportunity, as this can be the best way to prevent severe pain or physical limitations. And in the event that pain already exists, we will help e.g. B. by means of outpatient pain therapy measures and bio-regenerative procedures, with which we have achieved excellent patient satisfaction so far. After all, it is time for your own health – we are happy to take it for our patients!”

Image source: Daniel_Schvarcz / Marianowicz medicine

About Marianowicz medicine:

Time for health: At the Marianowicz Medical Center for Diagnosis & Therapy in Munich, the team around medical director Dr. medical Willibald Walter and founder Dr. medical Martin Marianowicz is committed to this promise every day. The focus is on the non-surgical treatment of acute and chronic diseases of the entire musculoskeletal system, in adults and children. A total of six specialists, six specialist employees and three sports scientists span the arc between the latest multifactorial diagnostics and innovative forms of therapy at the highest level: from orthopedic check-ups and bodynostics (exercise laboratory) to pediatric orthopedics to interventional pain therapies and sports medicine. The holistic approach is illustrated by the close cooperation with radiology, neurology, psychosomatics, psychotherapy, cardiology, gastroenterology and general medicine under one roof. Particular value is placed on a factor that is not self-evident today: time. Each treatment is preceded by an intensive discussion with the patient so that the best possible individual therapy can be chosen. The center belongs to the ATOS Group with a total of twelve inpatient clinics, 24 outpatient locations and the holding company in Munich, making it one of the leading companies in orthopedic cutting-edge medicine. www.marianowicz.de

company contact

Marianowicz Medical Center for Diagnosis & Therapy

dr Willibald Walter

Torringstrasse 6

81675 München

0611 3953922



Press contact

German Press Star

Caroline Wittemann

Bierstadter Strasse 9a

65189 Wiesbaden

0611 3953922

