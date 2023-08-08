Home » Osimhen: Al-Hilal offers him 200 million! Napoli’s request and countermoves | First page
New Arabian sirens for Victor Osimhen. Al-Hilal does not give up, rather relaunches by offering a contract worth 200 million euros (to be established whether a four-year contract worth 50 million or a five-year contract worth 40 million per season) to the Nigerian forward, who will turn 25 on 29 December. 200 million is also the amount Napoli is asking to sell him. In that case, the Italian champions would be looking to bring Lille’s Canadian international Jonathan David into Serie A (class of 2000).

He had just arrived from the French club three years ago Osimhen, under contract until June 2025 with a salary of 4.5 million euros net per year. In order not to lose him immediately, De Laurentiis offers him a renewal with a salary increase of up to 7 million per season plus bonuses. Always according to the Gazzetta dello Sportthe president would leave the player with the amount he will have to renegotiate at the end of the year with the technical sponsor, as well as the promise to let him leave next summer 2024.

