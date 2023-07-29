Osimhen and Simeone drop poker

Garcia’s Napoli starts his retreat at Castel di Sangro well. In fact, a convincing 4-0 victory came in the friendly match against Hatayspor thanks to braces from Victor Osimhen and Cholito Simeone.

20:30

Naples, the chorus against Juve

Read here the chorus of the blue fans against the black and white club.

20:15

Naples, the images of the friendly

All the photos from the test between the Italian champion club and Hatayspor.

Napoli-Hatayspor: Osimhen and Simeone show in Castel di Sangro!

20:12

90′ – The game ends

The match between Napoli and Hatayspor ends without any added time.

20:10

88′ – Gollini is ready

The goalkeeper rejected the first real chance of the game for the Turks for a corner.

20:06

84′ – Simeone close to the hat-trick

Folorunsho enchants again and serves the Cholito which this time cannot find the way to the net.

20:04

82′ – Napoli manage the result

A few minutes from the end, Garcia’s team lowered their pace in anticipation of the final whistle.

19:57

75′ – Folorunsho dangerous

The ex Bari midfielder goes away with a serpentine and tries to serve Coli Saco, but the Turkish defense puts the ball in for a corner

19:52

70′ – Goal by Simeone

Cholito also immediately signs his personal brace bringing the result to 4-0 with a very classy dig.

19:48

64′ – Goal by Simeone

It takes the Argentinean less than five minutes to register in the scorer’s table. Naples ahead 3-0.

19:44

60′ – Garcia changes everything

Eleven changes for the French coach who replaces the whole team. Gollini, Zanoli, Obaretin, Juan Jesus, D’Avino, Folorunsho, Demme, Coli Saco, Zerbin, Simeone, Zedadka enter.

19:38

54′ – Politano is also close to 3-0

The winger overcomes the defense and tries to trick the goalkeeper with a left-footed shot: the ball is just wide.

19:36

52′ – Kvara close to scoring

The Georgian touches the post with his right foot after a nice combination with Osimhen.

19:33

49′ – Goal disallowed in Osimhen

The Nigerian had found the hat-trick with a lob, but the referee stopped everything for offside.

19:30

46′ – The second half begins

Kick-off for the second half in Castel di Sangro between Napoli and Hatayspor, result on 2-0.

19:27

The bench warms up

Increases the intensity of the warm-up of the blues waiting for the recovery to start.

19:15

45′ – Halftime

The first half of the friendly match between Naples and the Turks of Hatayspor ends without recovery with the Azzurri ahead 2-0 thanks to two goals from Osimhen.

19:12

42′ – Excellent indications for Garcia

Up until now, the Napoli coach has obtained excellent tactical indications with his 4-2-3-1 formation with wild card Raspadori who divides his time between midfield and backs. The former Sassuolo has moved a lot and well. Osimhen show, two goals: he immediately got in shape.

19:09

39′ – Napoli close to scoring the third goal

First nice free-kick by Politano, then from the following corner Ostigard’s header with the ball finishing just over the crossbar.

19:06

36′ – Domination of Naples

Garcia’s team is in absolute control of the match, lots of dribbling and then when they have the chance they go vertical taking advantage of the impetus of their centre-forward, Osimhen.

19:02

32′ – Bad foul on Kvaratskhelia

Yildirim’s tough intervention on Kvratatskhelia in midfield, the Georgian remains on the ground while protests arrive especially from the fans from the stands.

18:58

28′ – Osimhen show: brace and 2-0

Another gift from the Turkish defense, recovered ball in midfield by Kvaratskhelia who immediately serves Osimhen from outside: the Nigerian on the edge of the area with a lob scores the 2-0 goal.

18:52

22′ – Goal from Napoli: Osimhen scored

Lopsided kick by the goalkeeper, the ball is in fact given to Politano who first serves Osimhen: the Nigerian in the area dribbles the full back of the Turks and scores the opening goal in the middle of the first half into an empty net. Convinced applause from the bench for Garcia.

18:48

18′ – Rrahmani heads: high ball

From the developments of the corner, beaten by the left of Kvaratskhelia for the head of Rrahmani. Ball high over the crossbar. A minute later Osimhen kicked the undisturbed goalkeeper but he was offside.

18:46

16′ – Osimhen tries again

Cross from Politano’s right, Osimhen’s header smashed, anticipating the ball and not giving him strength. The ball ends up easily in the goalkeeper’s arms. Action born after a prolonged maneuver from left to right.

18:42

12′ – Napoli makes a lot of ball possession

Dense network of passes for Garcia’s team with the aim of finding openings, often involving Osimhen. Less in the game Kvaratskhelia. He mostly plays on the right.

18:36

6′ – Osimhen immediately dangerous

First action for Napoli, created out of nowhere by Osimhen who volleys from distance on an assist from Politano, the ball not by much wide. On the occasion, the goalkeeper was surprised who, in an attempt to block it, hit his head on the post.

18:34

4′ – Raspadori very active

The former Sassuolo striker seems to act almost as a midfielder on the center-right with Anguissa play and Zielinski completing the department.

18:30

1′ – Napoli-Hatayspor, si parte

Kick-off entrusted to Napoli in the blue shirt, Osimhen the first ball of the match.

18:20

De Laurentiis ‘brakes’ on the Champions League

In the morning, on the sidelines of a event organized by Poste ItalianeDe Laurentiis – present for the friendly – spoke of goals for the future: “We can’t make sailor promises… the Champions League is all about trust.”

18:10

Naples, all friendlies scheduled

The friendly schedule, in addition to today’s debut with the former Maksimovic’s team, also includes matches against the Spanish side Girona next Wednesday, then a test against the German side Augsburg on 6 August and finally on 11 August against ‘Apollon Limassol.

18:00

Ostigard instead of Kim

Juan Jesus played the first two friendlies on the centre-left, today it will be Ostigard’s turn to replace the departing Kim Min-Jae awaiting his heir. Avanza Mavropanos.

17:50

Hatayspor, official formation: out Maksimovic

Ecco la formazione degli avversari: Brothers; Corekci, Saglam, Lobjanidze, Oluwafisayo, Demir, Aburjania, Aksoy, Mango Fernandes, Bekaroglu, Yildrim. all. Volkan Demirel.

The list does not include the former blue Maksimovic who is still in Castel di Sangro with the team.

17:40

Naples, the absent: Elmas also out

Mario Rui, Gaetano and Lobotka will not be in the match due to physical problems. Garcia won’t be able to have them at his disposal like Elmas due to a thigh strain. (Here the details)

17:30

Naples, here is the official training

Here is the formation chosen by Garcia, new formation with 4-2-3-1: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Olivera; Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia; Osimhen. Bench: Contini, Gollini, D’Avino, Demme, Jesus, Folorunsho, Lozano, Russo, Simeone, Zerbin, Saco, Zedadka, Obaretin, Zanoli.

17:25

Naples, friendly already sold out for hours

Garcia’s Napoli on the second day of training immediately took the field to face the Turks of Hatayspor. At the Patini stadium sold-out for several hours alreadygreat anticipation for the match.

Patini stadium – Castel di Sangro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

