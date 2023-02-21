The Nigerian striker’s beautiful gesture towards his teammate regretting the missed penalty in the Champions League.

The nice gesture of encouragement that Osimhen dedicates to Kvara, saddened by having missed the penalty against Eintracht.

A gesture of a champion and a true leader. A gesture of those who may not soothe the regret but help, because it makes you understand that you are not alone. So it felt Kvicha Kvaratskhelia when he had the ball on his foot of the possible advantage of Napoli against theunity: he showed up on the spot to beat the penalty awarded to the Neapolitans for a kick from Blind a Osimhen.

The Georgian took aim, kicked halfway up to Trapp’s right but the shot, crossed and powerful, is not high enough and the goalkeeper intercepts it. It’s at that moment that the Nigerian forward makes a beautiful gesture: he immediately goes up to his teammate, encourages him, whispers something to him, lifts his head and pushes him not to give up.

Kvara’s desperation for the failed penalty in Frankfurt.

“Lift your head”, he says, accompanying the words with an eloquent gesture: he puts his hand under his chin and makes a slight pressure upwards. He shouldn’t bow his head, he shouldn’t feel guilty even if inside he feels a chaos of emotions. He only has to do one thing, react. Because the team is with him, because Victor is there.

Kvaratskhelia lights up Napoli and Serie A: "He's the best player in the league"

It all happened in the crucial moment of the first fraction when Spalletti’s team, having bypassed the high pressing and density of the Germans with the speed of the Mexican, managed to sink in on the right with the former PSV. It was one of the clearest, most dangerous, overwhelming actions that are part of the technical-tactical kit of the Neapolitans. Lozano would have deserved the goal, he was unlucky to have hit the base of the post despite a low shot threatened – at the time of the shot – by the shoving of the Eintracht defenders.

The shot from eleven meters rejected by the Eintracht goalkeeper.

The carom ball behind Trapp, dance near the goal line. Osimhen he sees her and slings on her like a bird of prey. He retrieves her and tames her, from that position he can hurt with her movements. Buta commits incredible ingenuity, also because at that moment the Nigerian is with his back to goal and in a decentralized position, he tends to leave the penalty area: he kicks him under the eyes of the referee who has no doubts in granting the maximum punishment to Naples. Kvicha lets himself be hypnotized by the goalkeeper.

Osimhen will take care of wiping out that moment of embarrassment which can be a tremendous blow on a psychological level. Lozano’s counterattack is deadly, the cut for his teammate is perfect: the Nigerian enters the goal with all the ball. Always on the restart of the Mexican Osi also doubles but it is void because he was caught offside.