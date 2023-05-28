Osimhen top scorer, but Sarri’s record fades: Napoli resumed 2-2 in Bologna, which remains taboo | First page

Challenge between schools of thought, with no bigger goals to achieve. Indeed, the Napoli he has two: to beat Maurizio Sarri’s points record, winning the two remaining games and climbing to 92 (compared to 91 in 2017/2018) and to graduate Victor Osimhen, now on 23 goals with a three-goal margin over Lautaro Martinez, top scorer in Serie A. All 15 in Luciano’s Neapolitans Spalletti take the field in the challenge valid for theon the 37th and penultimate day of Serie A, at the Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna, where this year none of the bigs won, against the team of Thiago Motta, one of the most beautiful surprises of the championship and still in the odor of eighth place, occupied by Monza and 2 points away, which could be worth Europe and the Conference League, if Juve were ousted. Both technicians will probably no longer be on their respective benches next year: Spalletti is one step away from saying goodbye, there are several big names on Motta, including the Neapolitans.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – Bologna is the team against which Napoli has scored the most goals in Serie A: 192. The Neapolitans lead for 49 wins to 41 in 127 meetings against the Emilians in the top division; 37 draws complete the picture. Napoli have won 11 of their last 14 matches (D1, L2) against Bologna in Serie A, including all of the last five, with a score of 12-3 in the latter half. Napoli have won their last two games against Bologna at the Dall’Ara in the league; the Neapolitans have never achieved three consecutive away wins against the rossoblùs in their history in Serie A. Bologna have drawn their last three home league matches (against Milan, Juventus and Roma); the Emilians have not recorded consecutive home draws in Serie A since the period between March and May 1989 (four in that case, with Luigi Maifredi on the bench, the last of which against Napoli). Napoli lost their last away game against Monza; the Neapolitans have not suffered two consecutive defeats away from home in Serie A since February 2021 (three on that occasion). No team has conceded fewer goals than Bologna in their home games this season: 12, equal to Inter; on the opposite front, however, Napoli is the formation that has scored the most goals (35) away.

Only Sassuolo have scored more goals from penalties (eight) than Napoli (seven) in Serie A 2022/23; on the other hand, no team has conceded more goals from 11 meters than Bologna (seven, equal to Sampdoria). Marko Arnautovic (nine goals in this championship) could become the first foreign player for Bologna to score double figures in two consecutive seasons in Serie A starting with Julio Cruz, in the two-year period 2001/02 – 2002/03. Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored five goals in 2022/23 for Napoli in all competitions: record number of goals in a single season since he wore the Neapolitan shirt. Giovanni Simeone has scored four goals against Bologna in Serie A, three of them at Dall’Ara. The class of ’95 has played 23 matches in this championship, 22 of which as a substitute: no player has entered the game more than once in Serie A 2022/23.

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Skorupski; Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumi, Exchange; Dominguez, Schouten, Ferguson; Aebischer, Arnautovic, Barrow.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Goal; Bereszynski, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Zerbin, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.